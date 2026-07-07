Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said that his government has taken action against the drug menace and assured more stringent measures.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. (PTI)

“....when police sometimes are forced to take strict measures against traffickers, including shooting at them in retaliation, some members of the assembly express reservations,” he said during a call attention motion in the state assembly on “drug-free Assam”. He added that criticism affects the police morale as they resort to such action only when they have no other option.

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He said some lawmakers have said that the menace is rampant in “minority” areas. “I think it is affecting the majority population as well,” said Sarma. He said police often find that the trail of the drug trafficking leads to Myanmar. Sarma added coordinated efforts are underway with Mizoram and Manipur, which share borders with Myanmar, to ensure smuggling is stopped.

Sarma said efforts are being undertaken to ensure that those arrested and people who have recovered from drug addiction are rehabilitated. He added that once the menace is controlled, it would bring down petty crimes like chain snatching and curb associated social ills.

State minister Pijush Hazarika told the assembly that 14,823 cases were filed under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and other laws between 2021 and 2025. He added that 696 kg of heroin and other drugs were seized from smugglers during this period. Hazarika said that 4,175 people were arrested in 2021 and 4901 in 2025 in related cases.

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{{^usCountry}} “This is in sharp contrast to the previous Congress government from 2011 to 2015. In 2011, 195 cases were lodged, and 217 people were arrested. Only 1 kg of heroin was seized. The figures for 2015 were 206 cases, 328 arrests, and 1 kg of heroin recovered.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “This is in sharp contrast to the previous Congress government from 2011 to 2015. In 2011, 195 cases were lodged, and 217 people were arrested. Only 1 kg of heroin was seized. The figures for 2015 were 206 cases, 328 arrests, and 1 kg of heroin recovered.” {{/usCountry}}

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Hazarika said the Drugs Free Assam app was launched in 2021 to allow anonymous reporting. He added that 585 complaints have been received via the app, drugs worth nearly ₹3 crore have been seized, and 30 people have been arrested in 16 cases.

Congress lawmaker Jakir Hussain Sikdar, who moved the motion, said that narcotics are affecting all sections of society and that strict and coordinated measures were needed. “The state police have done a lot, but have been unable to root out smuggling, trade, and use of drugs. We have heard of instances when police officers released drug traffickers after taking bribes.”

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All India United Democratic Front lawmaker Badruddin Ajmal said the menace is rampant in Muslim-majority areas and urged Sarma to take the strictest measures.