Assam CM orders CBI probe, hints at PFI role in eviction drive firing

The Assam government on Saturday ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the shooting in Dhalpur village of Darrang district, even as chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said members of Islamic outfit Popular Front of India (PFI) had visited the village a day before an eviction drive turned violent, in which two people were killed and nine policemen injured.

“We have ordered a CBI inquiry into the matter and we have to find out who has mobilised 10,000 people even after a clear agreement with the organisation that the eviction will happen peacefully,” Sarma told reporters on Saturday.

“Among 27 injured policemen, two or three were Muslim personnel, who are admitted in the hospital. The eviction drive was initiated with an agreed principle that the landless will be provided 2 acres each as per the land policy and the representatives agreed,” he said.

“This eviction drive was urgent. It was not done overnight. A Congress delegation had met me and agreed on land allotment to the landless. 27,000 acres of land have to be used in a productive manner. There was a temple, which was also encroached upon by people,” he added.

Facing flak over the handling of the controversial eviction of “illegal settlers” in Darrang district on Thursday, Sarma said evidence were emerging that implicates certain people, including a college lecturer.

“We have the names of six persons. Prior to the day of incident, the PFI visited the site in the name of carrying food items to evicted families. Various evidence are now emerging, implicating certain people, including a lecturer,” Sarma said, while assuring the government will resolve the matter and bring peace and harmony to the state by taking appropriate action.

On Friday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alleged that various forces, including the PFI, could have instigated protesters to attack Assam Police personnel, a charge denied by the outfit. Sarma had asked who could have instigated the violence, as discussions were held for four months before going ahead with the eviction.

“There was an intelligence report that certain people collected ₹28 lakh during the last three months, saying that there will be no eviction. When they couldn’t resist eviction, they mobilised the public and created havoc on that day,” the chief minister said.

Earlier in the day, while addressing the media, Darrang district additional superintendent of police Rupam Phukan, said the authorities initiated action only after the locals started pelting stones.

Violence broke out on Thursday in Sipajhar of Darrang district in Assam during an anti-encroachment drive. Darrang SP Sushanta Biswa Sarma had said that people at the spot pelted stones and attacked police.

On Friday, the chief minister said 11 policemen were injured in the clashes that took place at Sipajhar in Darrang, adding a judicial enquiry would be held into the incident.

A video of a camera-carrying man stomping and hitting an apparently dead person with a bullet wound on his chest during the clashes has sent shock waves across the state and country, following which the man was arrested. Sarma had said on Friday that the state government cannot be demeaned by one video.