Assam Congress says it suffered due to alliances, to go alone in by-polls

The Congress party said on Monday it will fight the upcoming assembly by-polls in Assam on its own since it has suffered due to alliances in the past.

“We’ve suffered due to alliances. Local leaders have been disheartened due to losses sustained in the last assembly polls. We want to strengthen our roots and contest the coming by-polls alone,” Assam Congress president Bhupen Kumar Borah said during an interaction with senior journalists in Guwahati.

Congress had formed a ‘mahajot’ (grand alliance) of 10 parties for assembly polls held earlier this year to counter the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies. It managed to win 29 seats while the grand alliance bagged 50 of the total 126 seats. The BJP and its allies returned to power with 75 seats.

Last month, Congress decided to sever ties with the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), a partner in the ‘mahajot’ which had won 16 seats.

By-elections to six assembly seats are expected to take place in coming weeks. Two seats were left vacant after the deaths of lawmakers, one each from Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) and United Peoples Party Liberal (UPPL) due to Covid-19. Three other seats fell vacant after two Congress and one AIUDF MLA shifted to the BJP. The sixth seat is likely to be vacated by former chief minister and Majuli MLA Sarbananda Sonowal, who joined the Union cabinet earlier this year.

Sonowal is expected to win Assam’s vacant Rajya Sabha seat without contest since opposition parties, including the Congress, haven’t decided on fielding any candidate yet for the October 4 poll.

Borah said on Monday that the Congress is still undecided whether it will contest all the six seats where by-polls will be held.Notification for the by-polls to the assembly seats is yet to be released.

“We need to be realistic. We lost the Majuli seat by over 48,000 votes in the assembly polls. Hence, it might not be reasonable to contest from there. We will definitely contest four of the six seats. Applications have been invited from prospective candidates and the deadline for it is September 27,” he said.