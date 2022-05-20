Assam flood situation worsens; 29 districts hit, death toll climbs to 15

Guwahati: With heavy rainfall lashing many parts of the state for the 8th consecutive day on Friday, the flood situation in Assam worsened further affecting 29 districts in all and claiming four more lives taking the death toll to 15 till date.

According to a bulletin issued by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), 2,251 villages in 84 revenue circles of the state have been hit by flood waters. Standing crop in 80,000 hectares has also been affected in the state.

On Friday, four more deaths due to drowning were reported--- 2 from Cachar district and one each in Lakhimpur and Nagaon. At present, over 711,000 people are affected by floods and 74,705 displaced by floods are taking shelter in 234 relief camps in 13 affected districts.

Over 2,700 people were evacuated by SDRF, NDRF and Indian Army teams with the help of 92 boats while the Indian Air Force rescued 145 people using a helicopter, the bulletin said.

According to a report by the Central Water Commisison (CWC), the Kopili River continued to flow above the danger mark in Kampur and Kampur . The Disang flowed over the danger level in Nanglamuraghat and the Brahmaputra at Nematighat due to incessant rainfall for over a week.

