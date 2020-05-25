Assam flood situation worsens, over 30,000 in 5 districts affected

india

Updated: May 25, 2020 20:30 IST

With heavy rains continuing in many parts of Assam on Monday, the flood situation is set to worsen in the state, where over 30,000 people in five out of 33 districts are affected.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), a total of 128 villages in eight revenue circles of Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Darrang and Goalpara districts were affected.

With flood waters submerging several places in the affected districts, a total of 30,701 people were affected. In the worst affected Goalpara district, 33 relief camps have been set up where nearly 9,000 people are taking shelter.

Flood waters have affected 579 hectares of crop area in Lakhimpur and Dhemaji districts, the ASDMA bulletin said. Nearly 12,000 domestic animals and poultry have also been affected.

Most rivers in the state including the Brahmaputra and its tributaries witnessed a rise in water levels on Monday as well. Jia Bharali was flowing above the danger mark at Sonitpur while the Puthimari river crossed the red mark in Kamrup.

