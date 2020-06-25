e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 25, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Assam gas well blowout threat to tea industry: TAI

Assam gas well blowout threat to tea industry: TAI

The Tea Association of India has urges the state government to adopt a long-term mechanism to lessen the impact of eventualities like gas blowout in the near future.

india Updated: Jun 25, 2020 08:53 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Guwahati
Indian Army personnel help to douse the fire after a blowout in a gas well of Oil India Limited at Baghjan in Assam’s Tinsukia district on Tuesday.
Indian Army personnel help to douse the fire after a blowout in a gas well of Oil India Limited at Baghjan in Assam’s Tinsukia district on Tuesday.(ANI File Photo)
         

The Tea Association of India on Wednesday urged the Assam government to take cognizance of the “threat” to the tea industry due to the gas blowout and subsequent fire at the Baghjan well of Oil India Ltd.

“Tea and oil have traditionally being the main economic backbones of Assam and have co-existed since the early 19th century, but the recent mishap has brought to fore the apprehension in tea estates where there are oil wells within its precincts,” TAI secretary general P K Bhattacharjee said in a release.

The tea gardens and the oil fields, particularly in Upper Assam, have grown parallely and a significant portion of garden lands have been acquired by the state government to facilitate exploration and digging of oil fields, he said.

“This (the Baghjan incident) has had a serious environmental repercussions on the soil and environment in and around the tea estates, but the most important aspect is that the workforce continues to remain perpetually apprehensive of their livelihood, should there be a recurrence of such at any point of time in the future,” Bhattacharjee said.

TAI, therefore, urges the state government to adopt a long-term mechanism to lessen the impact of such eventualities in the near future, he said.

“We urged the Assam government to take cognizance of such threat as has arisen out of Baghjan incident and put in place a protocol that could address such eventualities with least degree of collateral damage,” Bhattacharjee added.

tags
htsmartcast
top news
India’s largest coronavirus facility shapes up in Delhi
India’s largest coronavirus facility shapes up in Delhi
16,922 new Covid-19 cases, 418 deaths in last 24 hours in India
16,922 new Covid-19 cases, 418 deaths in last 24 hours in India
Satellite images capture China’s PLA build-up in Ladakh
Satellite images capture China’s PLA build-up in Ladakh
Encounter breaks out between security forces and terrorists in north Kashmir’s Sopore
Encounter breaks out between security forces and terrorists in north Kashmir’s Sopore
Another hike in fuel prices, diesel crosses Rs 80 a litre mark in Delhi
Another hike in fuel prices, diesel crosses Rs 80 a litre mark in Delhi
37 yrs ago, today, Dev’s India created history by winning maiden World Cup
37 yrs ago, today, Dev’s India created history by winning maiden World Cup
Gilead’s remdesivir could be priced up to $5,080: Covid-19 vaccine update
Gilead’s remdesivir could be priced up to $5,080: Covid-19 vaccine update
Covid update: Tax filing relief; Army protocol; lockdown extended in Bengal
Covid update: Tax filing relief; Army protocol; lockdown extended in Bengal
trending topics
Coronavirus LivePatanjali Covid-19 MedicineCovid-19 Cases IndiaPetrol PriceLadakhEarthquakeArvind Kejriwal

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In