5 dead in shooting at Assam hotel; cops say rift involving property owner, renter triggered incident

Five people were killed in a shooting at a hotel in Guwahati on Monday night, police said, adding that the incident was triggered by a dispute involving the owner of the property and a person who had taken it on lease. One person has been arrested in connection with the incident, police said.
Guwahati police commissioner Partha Sarathi Mahanta said, “Six people sustained gunshot wounds. Of them, five succumbed to injuries. One person is undergoing treatment.”
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Deep Dive
How many people were killed in the Guwahati hotel shooting?
What triggered the shooting near Hotel Bilas Inn in Guwahati?
Where and when did the Guwahati hotel shooting take place?
The incident took place around 9pm near Hotel Bilas Inn, opposite Bora Service, on the arterial GS Road, about 2km from the Assam Police headquarters, said police officers aware of the matter.
“All the deceased are associated with the owner of the hotel. The leaseholder himself fired and killed them,” Mahanta added.