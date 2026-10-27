5 dead in shooting at Assam hotel; cops say rift involving property owner, renter triggered incident

Five people were killed in a shooting at a hotel in Guwahati on Monday night, police said, adding that the incident was triggered by a dispute involving the owner of the property and a person who had taken it on lease. One person has been arrested in connection with the incident, police said.

Guwahati police commissioner Partha Sarathi Mahanta said, “Six people sustained gunshot wounds. (Representative Image (HT_PRINT))

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Guwahati police commissioner Partha Sarathi Mahanta said, “Six people sustained gunshot wounds. Of them, five succumbed to injuries. One person is undergoing treatment.”

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

Also Read | Two shot at, another stabbed over old enmity Govindpuri

Deep Dive How many people were killed in the Guwahati hotel shooting? Five people died after being shot, and one other person was injured and is undergoing treatment, according to Guwahati police. What triggered the shooting near Hotel Bilas Inn in Guwahati? Police said the shooting stemmed from a dispute involving the property owner and the person who had taken the property on lease. Where and when did the Guwahati hotel shooting take place? The shooting took place around 9pm on Monday near Hotel Bilas Inn, opposite Bora Service on GS Road in Guwahati.

The incident took place around 9pm near Hotel Bilas Inn, opposite Bora Service, on the arterial GS Road, about 2km from the Assam Police headquarters, said police officers aware of the matter.

“All the deceased are associated with the owner of the hotel. The leaseholder himself fired and killed them,” Mahanta added.