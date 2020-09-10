Assam IAS officer ties knot in simple ceremony amid pandemic, joins duty the day after

india

Amid the raging Covid-19 pandemic, an IAS officer in Assam tied the knot on Wednesday in a simple ceremony while following all necessary safety measures. Keerthi Jalli, deputy commissioner of Cachar district in Barak Valley region, got married to Aditya Sashikant, a businessman, at her official bungalow in Silchar, the district headquarters.

According to reports, the wedding was planned much earlier but had to be postponed due to Covid-19 lockdown.

With restrictions on inter-state movement lifted, the couple decided to go ahead with the wedding by organising a simple ceremony following all necessary safety measures. According to reports, the groom flew in from Pune a few days ahead of the wedding and spent time in quarantine before the ceremony could be conducted. Due to Covid-19 measures, only Jalli’s sister could attend the wedding from her family’s side.

The wedding ceremony was a very simple affair without any pomp and show and only a few select officials and individuals were present on the occasion. As per existing guidelines, only 50 people can be present at a wedding ceremony.

“I was present at the wedding and it was a very low-key event following all safety protocols. There were barely 15 guests. I came to know about the wedding just a day before the event,” said a senior district official who attended the wedding.

Sources said that some guests had no idea they were attending a wedding as they had been called to attend a Ganesh Puja. It was only when they reached the venue when they came to know about the true nature of the event.

A day after her wedding, Jalli was back on duty on Thursday and went to the Silchar Medical College Hospital (SMCH) to inspect work on the construction of an ICU unit for Covid-19 patients.

The largest government hospital in Barak Valley, SMCH has 16 ICU beds for Covid-19 patients at present. The government has decided to increase the capacity to accommodate more patients. Despite repeated attempts, Jalli didn’t respond to calls.

Assam has reported 133,066 Covid-19 cases till Wednesday with 103,504 recoveries and 396 deaths.