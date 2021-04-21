Assam makes 7-day home quarantine mandatory for all incoming passengers

All incoming passengers to Assam will have to undergo seven days of home quarantine, the state government decided on Wednesday in view of the surge in Covid-19 cases in the state.

“For all people traveling to Assam a 7-day home quarantine is mandatory, in addition to testing. Government officials and those traveling for medical reasons, and people with bereavement cases shall be exempted,” health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted.

Earlier the state government had made Covid-19 tests mandatory for all passengers arriving in the state by air, trains or roads.

On Tuesday, the state had recorded 1651 new cases—the highest figure this year. Of them, 742 were reported from Kamrup (Metropolitan) district which includes Guwahati.

“In case, the daily case rate in Guwahati Metro touches 1000, the district administration has been authorized to take a decision to close down educational institutions and hostels,” Sarma tweeted.

The minister informed that in order to provide easy access to Covid-19 tests, the state government would set up screening centres in all wards of Guwahati.

Sarma also announced that the state government would provide free Covid-19 vaccines for anyone between 18 and 45 years of age. He added that an order of 10 million doses of Covaxin had been placed with Bharat Biotech.