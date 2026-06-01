A 35-year-old man, who was arrested on Sunday on charges of raping a 10-year-old girl, was shot in a police vehicle in Kamrup Metro district when he tried to snatch a service weapon from a police officer and escape, Assam police said on Monday.

The 10-year-old girl opened up about the sexual assault during a visit to the doctor (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

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The suspect, Akkas Ali (35), was later admitted to a government hospital, where he is being treated.

Additional superintendent of police (Addl SP) Kamrup Metro district Daisy Gogoi said the suspect was accused of raping the minor girl around 15 days back. But the sexual assault came to light on Sunday when the girl was taken to a doctor after complaining of pain.

She spoke about the sexual assault to the doctor, Gogoi said.

A case was registered under sections 65(2) (rape committed against a child under 12 years of age) and 74 (criminal force used against a woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Section 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault on a minor) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, and Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015 (abuse of a child).

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{{^usCountry}} Akkas Ali tried to run but was caught from a house in a nearby locality where he was hiding. “The area falls under the Chaygaon Police Station, but we brought him to Palasbari PS because people were protesting, especially because the victim and the accused are from two different religious groups,” a police officer said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Akkas Ali tried to run but was caught from a house in a nearby locality where he was hiding. “The area falls under the Chaygaon Police Station, but we brought him to Palasbari PS because people were protesting, especially because the victim and the accused are from two different religious groups,” a police officer said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “For legal proceedings, he had to be taken to Chaygaon, but when he was being shifted at around 1:30 AM, he attacked the police…. He managed to snatch a service weapon from an official and started issuing threats inside the moving vehicle. At one point, our team shot him, and he was later taken to a government hospital,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “For legal proceedings, he had to be taken to Chaygaon, but when he was being shifted at around 1:30 AM, he attacked the police…. He managed to snatch a service weapon from an official and started issuing threats inside the moving vehicle. At one point, our team shot him, and he was later taken to a government hospital,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Police said that the girl was taken to a government shelter home on Sunday following her medical examinations, and her statement has been recorded. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said that the girl was taken to a government shelter home on Sunday following her medical examinations, and her statement has been recorded. {{/usCountry}}

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