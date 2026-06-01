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Assam man arrested for 10-yr-old’s rape shot. Cops say he tried to escape

Additional superintendent of police (Addl SP) Kamrup Metro district Daisy Gogoi said the suspect was accused of raping the minor girl around 15 days back.

Published on: Jun 01, 2026 10:33 pm IST
By Biswa Kalyan Purkayastha, Silchar
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A 35-year-old man, who was arrested on Sunday on charges of raping a 10-year-old girl, was shot in a police vehicle in Kamrup Metro district when he tried to snatch a service weapon from a police officer and escape, Assam police said on Monday.

The 10-year-old girl opened up about the sexual assault during a visit to the doctor (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The suspect, Akkas Ali (35), was later admitted to a government hospital, where he is being treated.

Additional superintendent of police (Addl SP) Kamrup Metro district Daisy Gogoi said the suspect was accused of raping the minor girl around 15 days back. But the sexual assault came to light on Sunday when the girl was taken to a doctor after complaining of pain.

She spoke about the sexual assault to the doctor, Gogoi said.

A case was registered under sections 65(2) (rape committed against a child under 12 years of age) and 74 (criminal force used against a woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Section 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault on a minor) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, and Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015 (abuse of a child).

 
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Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Home / India News / Assam man arrested for 10-yr-old’s rape shot. Cops say he tried to escape
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