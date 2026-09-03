Assam man kills wife with machete, dies after slitting own throat: Police

A 50-year-old man allegedly killed his 45-year-old wife with a machete before slitting his own throat with the same weapon after an argument in Assam’s Biswanath district early Thursday, police said. Both died in the incident.

A couple was found dead at their home in Assam’s Biswanath.

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The incident took place in the Balighat area. “Their blood-stained bodies were recovered from their house and they were declared dead at a local government hospital. Both had suffered severe injuries to their throats and died due to excessive blood loss,” an investigating officer said.

Police said the couple often argued over family and financial issues and had also fought on Wednesday night. The exact motive behind the killing could not be established as no family members were present at the house when the incident occurred.

“On Thursday morning, the husband first killed his wife and came out of the house for a while. Locals saw him and informed the police, but before our team could reach the spot, he returned and injured himself with the same weapon. We could only recover their bodies,” a senior police officer said.

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{{^usCountry}} The deceased man was a daily-wage labourer, and the couple had two children. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The deceased man was a daily-wage labourer, and the couple had two children. {{/usCountry}}

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“We are investigating the matter and statements of family members and neighbours are being recorded. We are also waiting for the postmortem reports to gather more information,” officials said.