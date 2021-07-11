Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Assam marriage bill will check 'Love Jihad’ of all kinds: CM Sarma
india news

Assam marriage bill will check 'Love Jihad’ of all kinds: CM Sarma

“Love jihad doesn’t only mean a Muslim cheating a Hindu. It could happen among Hindus as well. If a Hindu boy uses dubious means to entrap and marry a Hindu girl that is also a form of ‘love jihad’,” Sarma told reporters on the sidelines of an event to mark completion of two months of his government.
By Utpal Parashar, Guwahati
PUBLISHED ON JUL 11, 2021 01:00 AM IST
Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma addressing a press conference in Guwahati on Thursday. (ANI Photo)

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Saturday that the proposed legislation, under which the bride and groom will have to disclose their religion and income in official documents a month before the wedding, aims at curbing the menace of ‘love jihad’ and will encompass all communities.

“Love jihad doesn’t only mean a Muslim cheating a Hindu. It could happen among Hindus as well. If a Hindu boy uses dubious means to entrap and marry a Hindu girl that is also a form of ‘love jihad’,” Sarma told reporters on the sidelines of an event to mark completion of two months of his government.

“Love jihad” is a term used by right-wing activists to describe relationships between Muslim men and Hindu women, but one that the courts and the Union government do not officially recognise. Several activists and legal experts argue that such laws could be used to target Muslims and infringe on the fundamental rights to equality, freedom of religion, and life and personal liberty.

“We won’t like to use the term ‘love jihad’, but dubious means or cheating to entrap and marry a girl shouldn’t be done by Hindus too. We will act against such frauds. The law won’t be only against Muslims. No girl or woman should be exploited in that manner,” the CM added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
himanta biswa sarma assam love jihad
TRENDING NEWS

Sloth bear chases away tiger in this viral video. Seen it yet?

Cobra mom and her 26 babies rescued from a house in Odisha. See pics

This is how Vikas Khanna’s pet dog stops him from working on weekend. Watch

Giant panda cub enjoys ‘fruitsicle’ as summer treat, clip is too cute to handle
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Prices
Zika virus
Covid vaccine
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP