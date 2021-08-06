Assam, Meghalaya agree to resolve border dispute in phases

Assam and Meghalaya governments agreed on Friday to resolve their long pending boundary dispute in a phase wise manner focusing first on the less complicated areas of contention.

In a meeting in Guwahati, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his Meghalaya counterpart Conrad Sangma agreed to form three committees to be headed by ministers of both the states to first focus on 6 of the 12 areas of dispute. The CMs were meeting within two weeks of their first meeting on the issue in Meghalaya on July 23.

“Both governments are clear that we want to resolve the differences between the states. There is a strong political will to find an amicable solution. Both agreed that the disputes should be resolved in a respectful manner,” said Sangma.

Also Read | With new chief in Assam, Congress looks to revive lost glory

While Meghalaya had made a presentation on their views in the meeting at Shillong, the Assam government did the same on Friday. “The strategy we have decided to follow is to take up the matters in a phased manner. There are areas which are less complicated, some slightly more and some very complicated,” said Sangma.

Out the 12 disputed areas, the six which will be taken up first are Tarabari, Gizang, Hahim, Boklapara, Khanapara-Pilangkata and Ratacherra. The areas fall in Kamrup, Kamrup (Metropolitan) and Cachar districts of Assam and West Khasi Hills, Ri Bhoi and East Jaintia Hills districts of Meghalaya.

“We don’t have any dispute from Assam side, but dispute arose because Meghalaya claimed certain territories in these 12 locations. When we met in Shillong, we agreed that all disputes can’t be resolved at one go and we need to take them up in a step-by-step manner. Once the six disputes are resolved, we will move on to the others,” Sarma said.

On Friday, both the governments agreed to form three regional committees for the six areas. Each committee will have five members from each state, including Cabinet ministers, bureaucrats and local representatives.

“The committees will focus on historical facts, ethnicity, administrative convenience, sentiment of local residents and contiguity. Based on these parameters, they will try to find a way forward. The committees will make joint visits to the areas and submit their reports within the next 30 days,” said Sangma.

Sarma and Sangma will also visit some of the disputed areas within the next thirty days, especially Langpih, one of the most disputed of the 12 areas.

Based on reports of the three committees, the issue will again be taken up at the CM level for finding a permanent resolution.

“Resolution of the disputes should not require redrawing of boundaries. We believe the disputes are due to problem of perception on both sides. We are attempting to align our perceptions...But if in the process, any redrawing is necessary, the matter will have to be sent to the Centre and it can be done by Parliament,” said Sarma.

Meghalaya was carved out of Assam in 1972. Over the years, differences started cropping up regarding the boundary and resulted in skirmishes among the various communities inhabiting the border areas.

Clashes along the interstate border on July 26 led to the death of six Assam police personnel and injured nearly 50 others. Assam also has border disputes with Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland and separate suits are pending in Supreme Court for their resolution. Last week, Assam and Nagaland signed an agreement on maintaining status quo along the borders.

Both Sarma and Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu had stated last month that the two states would try to resolve their dispute out of court.