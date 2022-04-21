Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Assam police arrest Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani for 'offensive' tweets targeting PM Modi
india news

Assam police arrest Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani for 'offensive' tweets targeting PM Modi

"Police yet to share FIR copy with us. Prima facie, we have been informed about some cases filed against him in Assam," his team wrote on Instagram.
Mevani was arrested from by Assam Police from Palanpur Circuit House around 11:30 pm last night. (ANI)
Updated on Apr 21, 2022 08:35 AM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Shivani Kumar | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh

The Assam police on Wednesday arrested Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani from Gujarat, his team announced on social media. According to a post on Instagram, Mevani was arrested from Palanpur circuit house and was taken to Ahmedabad last night. From there, he will be taken to Guwahati via flight.

The staunch critic of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and an independent MLA from Vadagam, Mevani was arrested at around 11:30pm by a team of Kokrajhar district police in Assam. 

He was arrested following an FIR filed against him for offensive tweets targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The charges include several sections of IPC for criminal conspiracy, injuring or defiling place of worship with intent to insult religion of any class, promoting enmity between two communities, intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace, criminal intimidation and also some sections of IT Act.

RELATED STORIES

"Police yet to share FIR copy with us. Prima facie, we have been informed about some cases filed against him in Assam," his team wrote on Instagram.

Meanwhile, his Twitter account also shows that two of his recent tweets have been withheld in response to the "legal demand" by the authorities.

Image grab from Mevani's Twitter account show two of tweets have been withheld.

﻿Following the leader's arrest, his team called on his supporters to come together against "the gross atrocity against" the young leader. "Jignesh Mveani has always fought for the rights of the poor," his team added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
assam police jignesh mevani
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP