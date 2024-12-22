Assam Police arrests 416 people in massive crackdown against child marriage: CM Himanta Sarma

In a massive crackdown against child marriage in Assam, 416 people have been arrested in the state, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Sunday. Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma. (PTI file)

The third phase of the crackdown against child marriage in Assam crackdown was launched on the night of December 21-22, Himanta Sarma said.

The police have registered 335 cases, while the arrested will be produced in court on Sunday.

"Assam continues its fight against child marriage. In Phase 3 operations launched on the night of Dec 21-22, 416 arrests were made and 335 cases registered. The arrested individuals will be produced in court today. We will continue to take bold steps to end this social evil," the chief minister posted on X.

The Assam government had launched a drive against child marriage in two phases in February and October in 2023.

In the first phase in February, 3,483 people were arrested and 4,515 cases registered, while 915 people were arrested and 710 cases registered in the second phase in October.

Earlier this year, Himanta Sarma rejected criticism of his government’s decision to repeal Muslim Marriage and Divorce Act 1935 rather than amend a provision to bar child marriage, saying he wouldn’t allow child marriages to take place in the state till he was around.

“No one would be allowed to play with the lives of Muslim boys and girls. I am politically challenging that before 2026, I will stop this. Isn’t the Congress ashamed that the party is standing in favour of getting 6–8-year-old boys and girls married,” Sarma said, responding to criticism by some opposition MLAs including those from the All-India United Democratic Front (AIUDF).

The AIUDF and the opposition Congress advocated amendments to the law to ensure that its provisions were not used to conduct marriages of children rather than throw out the entire legislation.