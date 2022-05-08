Assam police claims sharp decline in pending criminal cases in 11 months

GUWAHATI: The Assam Police on Saturday said it has been able to significantly bring down pendency of criminal cases in the last 11 months.

In a statement issued ahead of first anniversary of the new Bharatiya Janata Party-led coalition government under Himanta Biswa Sarma on May 10, the state police said the pendency of cases in Assam, which were 1,09,081 at the end of May, 2021 has now been reduced to 83,947 at the end of April, 2022.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The average crime rate per 100,000 population was 384 during last year, has now come down to 222 this year. The average monthly registration of cases, which was around 11,103 during last year, have now come down to 6,247 this year. Disposal of cases in the first quarter of 2022 is 28,400 as against 24,159 in the first quarter of 2021,” the statement said.

It added that since May last year, police have registered 2,834 cases under NDPS Act, arrested more than 4,838 drug traffickers and seized drugs worth more than ₹548.53 crore.

In the past 11 months, police registered 141 cases of human trafficking, arrested more than 104 human traffickers and rescued around 250 persons. In the same period, 163 cases of smuggling of betel nut from Myanmar were registered, 182 persons arrested and 146 vehicles seized.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“In the last one year, Assam Police registered more than 1,100 cases of cattle smuggling, arrested 992 smugglers, rescued more than 9454 cattle and seized 417 vehicles,” it said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON