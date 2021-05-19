Assam professor arrested for raping minor, abetting her death by ‘suicide’

A college professor in Assam’s Chirang district was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl student and abetting her suicide, which is suspected in the case, said police.

Her family was prevented from conducting her last rites since they didn’t inform the police after she was found dead on Monday at the Tukrajhar residence of Bengtol College’s assistant professor of philosophy, Prabin Narzary. The minor girl was pursuing her studies while staying at Narzary’s house for the past one year, police said.

An inquest in the case began in the presence of a woman executive magistrate and the victim’s body was sent to Barpeta Medical College Hospital for post-mortem examination.

“Credible information was received on Monday night that the victim had sent a WhatsApp message to her friend, informing she was subjected to [a] sexual assault and didn’t want to live anymore,” a police release said.

Following the lead, Narzary was arrested for raping someone under 16 years of age, causing disappearance of evidence and abetment of suicide, along with Section 4 of Pocso Act.

“Based on the evidence collected so far, Prabin Narzay has been arrested in connection with the case and remanded to police custody for three days,” said the release.

Last month a father-son duo was arrested after the burnt body of a 12-year-old domestic help was found from their residence in Nagaon district’s Raha. Preliminary police investigation revealed that the minor might have been burnt to death. It has been alleged that the victim was raped and was pregnant.