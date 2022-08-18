Assam: Rape and murder accused beaten to death by mob after fleeing custody

A rape and murder accused who fled from police custody on Tuesday was beaten to death by a mob on Thursday in Lakhimpur district of Assam, police officials said.

Raju Baruah, alias Gerjai, was hiding near a stream in Kilakili village within the Ghilamara police station limits when he was spotted by some local villagers. He was immediately nabbed and beaten mercilessly by the villagers before they handed him over to the police.

“We got to know about the incident early on Thursday morning. By the time a police team reached the spot, the accused was already severely injured and unconscious. He was taken to a local hospital, but succumbed to injuries,” Lakhimpur superintendent of police BM Rajkhowa said.

“The accused, in his late 40s, is an infamous criminal in the area and had over a dozen cases of dacoity, rape and murder against him. Locals are aware about his criminal activities,” he added.

The police have lodged a case of murder against unidentified persons and are trying to identify the people behind the assault. However, no arrests have been made yet.

The accused and two other criminals fled from police custody from a court in Dhakuakhana where they were taken for a hearing. While one of them was nabbed on Wednesday, search is on for the third.

Baruah sustained injuries in an encounter with police in September last year and had fled from a Covid-19 ward in a hospital in January this year, before he was nabbed again.

