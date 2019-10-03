e-paper
Assam Rifles seize gold biscuits worth Rs 2.95 crores in Manipur

The Assam Rifles said the gold biscuits were concealed in the roof of a van.

india Updated: Oct 03, 2019 01:29 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Imphal
The gold biscuits seized by the Assam Rifles in Manipur on Tuesday.
The gold biscuits seized by the Assam Rifles in Manipur on Tuesday.(ht photo)
         

The Assam Rifles said Wednesday that it apprehended an alleged gold smuggler and seized 47 gold biscuits during a search at Khudengthabi Check-Post in Tengnoupal district in Manipur.

Khudengthabi check-post is located in mid-way to Moreh, a border commercial town of Manipur which is about 100 km south of Imphal on Myanmar border.

“In the morning of October 1, based on a specific intelligence, a Silver colour van driven by Jamthoung Touthang, a resident of Moreh town was stopped at Khudengthabi Check-Post,” says PRO Assam Rifles(South) in a press statement on Wednesday.

“After a thorough search of the vehicle, 47 gold biscuits weighing 7.771 kg, worth approximately Rs 2.95 crores were recovered from his possession. These biscuits were hidden in the ceiling of the vehicle.”

The alleged smuggler and the gold biscuits were handed over to Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, Imphal for further investigation, it said.

In May last year, gold biscuits weighing nearly three kilograms were seized from alleged smugglers in Manipur in two separate incidents in Imphal and Chandel areas.

First Published: Oct 03, 2019 01:29 IST

