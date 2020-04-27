e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 27, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Assam to relax inter-district travel curbs

Assam to relax inter-district travel curbs

State health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said that the government will allow two-way travel for people with own vehicles to pick up children and family members, and return.

india Updated: Apr 27, 2020 07:44 IST
Utpal Parashar
Utpal Parashar
Hindustan Times, Guwahati
Assam has had 35 positive cases of Covid-19 and one death so far.
Assam has had 35 positive cases of Covid-19 and one death so far.(ANI file photo )
         

Starting April 28, the Assam government will further relax inter-district travel curbs for three days.

State health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said that the government will allow two-way travel for people with own vehicles to pick up children and family members, and return. From Saturday, the government had opened a three-day window for private vehicles to travel one-way provided they had permission from the district administration.

Only two persons will be allowed at a time, however -- a driver and a passenger in the back seat. Sarma said over 34,500 people had applied for permit.

The state has had 35 positive cases of Covid-19 and one death so far.

On Saturday, the government had begun a three-day exercise to transport people stranded across the state to destinations within the state in Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC) buses. “Nearly 41,000 people had registered themselves on our helpline numbers (for this scheme),” sadi transport minister Chandra Mohan Patowary said on Sunday.

tags
top news
PM, CMs to discuss graded lockdown exit on video call
PM, CMs to discuss graded lockdown exit on video call
Covid-19 lockdown: India should open up now
Covid-19 lockdown: India should open up now
Indian firm ready to begin producing possible vaccine
Indian firm ready to begin producing possible vaccine
Mutual funds scramble to keep lid on Franklin impact
Mutual funds scramble to keep lid on Franklin impact
Kim Jong Un ‘alive and well’: Seoul
Kim Jong Un ‘alive and well’: Seoul
All because of them: Pakistani cleric blames women for Covid-19
All because of them: Pakistani cleric blames women for Covid-19
70% of Indian citizens abroad are in 6 W Asian nations, shows data
70% of Indian citizens abroad are in 6 W Asian nations, shows data
‘Trains won’t run’: Maharashtra CM amid vow to help migrants reach hometowns
‘Trains won’t run’: Maharashtra CM amid vow to help migrants reach hometowns
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiSachin Tendulkar BirthdayKarnataka Covid-19 positive CaseMaharashtra COVID-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news