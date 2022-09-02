Assam to send team to Tamil Nadu to bring back elephant being ‘tortured’

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Sep 02, 2022 12:07 AM IST

Following videos of elephant “Joymala” being assaulted with pliers and iron rods becoming viral on social media, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma held a meeting with forest minister Chandra Mohan Patowary and forest officials.

The Assam government on Thursday decided to send a team of officials and experts to Tamil Nadu to inspect and bring back a captive elephant that is allegedly being tortured by its keepers at a temple in the southern state.
ByUtpal Parashar, Guwahati

The Assam government on Thursday decided to send a team of officials and experts to Tamil Nadu to inspect and bring back a captive elephant that is allegedly being tortured by its keepers at a temple in the southern state.

“The meeting decided to send a four-member team to Tamil Nadu and inspect the condition of Joymala, the elephant that is taken from Assam to Tamil Nadu,” stated a statement issued by the CM’s office.

The team will comprise additional principal chief conservator of forests Hirdesh Mishra as team leader, Padmashree Dr Kushal Kumar Sarma, professor, College of Veterinary Science, Assam Agriculture University, Superintendent of Police of Morigaon district Aparna Natarajan, and district veterinary and animal husbandry officer, Tinsukia Dr Rupjyoti Kakoti.

“The team will visit Tamil Nadu on September 2 to discuss the matter with the Tamil Nadu government to pave way for return of the captive elephant Joymala to Assam,” the statement added.

According to reports appearing in local media, Joymala was transferred to a temple in Tamil Nadu in 2008 by its owners. As per the video of the elephant’s torture released by PETA (People for Ethical Treatment of Animals) a few days ago, the elephant is kept at a temple in Nagercoil district in Tamil Nadu.

Utpal Parashar

Utpal is a Senior Assistant Editor based in Guwahati. He covers seven states of North-East India and heads the editorial team for the region. He was previously based in Kathmandu, Dehradun and Delhi with Hindustan Times....view detail

