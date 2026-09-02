Assam truckers lift 70-hour blockade after Mizoram assures vehicle safety

A three-day-long blockade by Assam truck drivers on the Assam-Mizoram national highway halting over 300 Mizoram-bound trucks was lifted on Wednesday, with Mizoram offering safety of vehicles with proper documents, officers said.

Mizoram government has reaffirmed that no vehicle without proper documents would be allowed to enter the state, while vehicles carrying proper documents would be provided adequate security. (HT Sourced Photo)

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The blockade was staged in the Lailapur area of Assam’s Cachar district where Mizoram-bound trucks were halted for nearly 70 hours over alleged harassment of Assam truck drivers in Mizoram. The blockade affected normal life in the area.

It began on Sunday morning when Assam truck drivers alleged that they faced hostility, intimidation and unwarranted difficulties on regular basis on entering Mizoram.

“We live in the same country but these days, when we enter Mizoram, it feels unsafe. The harassment is not new, but it has just escalated beyond control in recent times,” an agitating truck driver said.

On Tuesday, the Cachar district administration tried to clear the protesters using force, triggering further protests. Some of the drivers lied down on the road in front of the Mizoram-bound trucks.

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{{^usCountry}} Later, a senior police officer of Cachar initiated talks with the protesters, who agreed to participate in an inter-state discussion that continued until late Tuesday night. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Later, a senior police officer of Cachar initiated talks with the protesters, who agreed to participate in an inter-state discussion that continued until late Tuesday night. {{/usCountry}}

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Officer, requesting anonymity said on Wednesday the safety measures for Assam vehicles entering Mizoram were discussed during the meeting and that the blockade was lifted following assurances from the Mizoram government.

“Representatives of Mizoram’s Kolasib district, protesting truck drivers and concerned officials from our side attended the meeting where the issues were discussed and Mizoram assured to provide adequate security to the vehicles entering with proper documents,” he said.

The truck drivers said they agreed to lift the blockade respecting the outcome of the discussions, but warned that the protest would resume if harassment continued even after the talks.

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“There is a difference in attitude. There is a section that targets the drivers from Assam easily. Whatever the reason may be, we get threatened, bullied and harassed,” said a protester on Wednesday.

The sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of Kolasib’s Vairengte, Dennis Vanlallura, who attended Tuesday evening’s meeting, said the matter began after four Mizoram vehicles were fined in Assam on August 10 for allegedly carrying sand without proper documents.

“The vehicle operators in Mizoram claimed that many Assam vehicles were entering without proper documents like challans from appropriate authorities and asked them to stop. But it was slightly misinterpreted and during the meeting yesterday. It was later clarified,” he said.

He added that the Mizoram government has reaffirmed that no vehicle without proper documents would be allowed to enter the state, while vehicles carrying proper documents would be provided adequate security.

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