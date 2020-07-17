e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 17, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Assam: Two jail officials arrested in separate cases of sexual assault

Assam: Two jail officials arrested in separate cases of sexual assault

In the first case, Mrinmoy Dawka, the superintendent of Tezpur Central jail in Sonitpur district, was arrested on Thursday following complaints of sexual assault by two women.

india Updated: Jul 17, 2020 15:46 IST
Utpal Parashar
Utpal Parashar
Hindustan Times, Guwahati
The accused was produced in court on Thursday and was remanded to judicial custody for 14 days.
The accused was produced in court on Thursday and was remanded to judicial custody for 14 days.(HT Photo)
         

Assam Police has arrested two jail officials for their alleged involvement in two separate cases of sexual assaults.

In the first case, Mrinmoy Dawka, the superintendent of Tezpur Central jail in Sonitpur district, was arrested on Thursday following complaints of sexual assault by two women.

“There were two complaints against the accused. He had allegedly sexually assaulted the wife of an inmate on the promise of releasing her husband. The second case is of him outraging the modesty of the wife of a jail warden,” said Mugdhajyoti Dev Mahanta, superintendent of police (SP), Sonitpur.

“The first incident had occurred a month ago and came to light, when the woman disclosed the matter to her husband, who is lodged in the jail. The second incident was more recent,” he added.

Based on both the complaints, the police arrested Dawka on charges of criminal breach of trust, assault or criminal force to outrage the modesty of a woman and intercourse by luring inducements under Sections 354 (A), 409 and 376 (C) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Dawka was produced before a court on Thursday and has been sent to judicial custody for five days. Further investigations into both the complaints are on.

In the second case, a jailer of the district jail in Dhemaji was arrested on Thursday on charges of sodomising a male inmate with the promise of securing an early release of the latter.

“The jailer Dulal Das was arrested following a complaint filed by the mother of an inmate who alleged that her son was sodomised thrice in 2019 by the accused,” said Dhananjay P Ghanawat, SP, Dhemaji.

The 20-year-old victim, who’s in jail in connection with a child sexual assault case, was reportedly in trauma due to the assaults and allegedly attempted suicide once.

“Because of his mental trauma, the victim is undergoing treatment at the Assam Medical College Hospital in Dibrugarh. We have lodged a case under Section 377 of the IPC for unnatural sex. The magisterial inquiry into the incident has also been ordered,” said Ghanawat.

The accused was produced in court on Thursday and was remanded to judicial custody for 14 days.

tags
top news
PM Oli changes tack on quitting, asks who will replace me. It’s a ploy
PM Oli changes tack on quitting, asks who will replace me. It’s a ploy
QUAD is ready but no more free lunches for ASEAN on South China Sea
QUAD is ready but no more free lunches for ASEAN on South China Sea
‘Talks on to solve border dispute, can’t guarantee anything’: Rajnath Singh
‘Talks on to solve border dispute, can’t guarantee anything’: Rajnath Singh
India’s painful economic recovery: Million cases, trillions of rupees lost and counting
India’s painful economic recovery: Million cases, trillions of rupees lost and counting
Shape up or ship out, Bhubaneswar police commissioner’s sermon to city cops
Shape up or ship out, Bhubaneswar police commissioner’s sermon to city cops
Rajnath Singh in Leh: Army carries out military exercise with T-90 tanks
Rajnath Singh in Leh: Army carries out military exercise with T-90 tanks
Give me 3 months & 3 Ranji games, I’ll score runs for India again: Ganguly
Give me 3 months & 3 Ranji games, I’ll score runs for India again: Ganguly
Watch: Exclusive interview of HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ 
Watch: Exclusive interview of HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ 
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 State TallyCovid-19 CasesRajasthan crisisRahul Gandhi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In