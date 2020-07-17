Assam: Two jail officials arrested in separate cases of sexual assault

india

Updated: Jul 17, 2020 15:46 IST

Assam Police has arrested two jail officials for their alleged involvement in two separate cases of sexual assaults.

In the first case, Mrinmoy Dawka, the superintendent of Tezpur Central jail in Sonitpur district, was arrested on Thursday following complaints of sexual assault by two women.

“There were two complaints against the accused. He had allegedly sexually assaulted the wife of an inmate on the promise of releasing her husband. The second case is of him outraging the modesty of the wife of a jail warden,” said Mugdhajyoti Dev Mahanta, superintendent of police (SP), Sonitpur.

“The first incident had occurred a month ago and came to light, when the woman disclosed the matter to her husband, who is lodged in the jail. The second incident was more recent,” he added.

Based on both the complaints, the police arrested Dawka on charges of criminal breach of trust, assault or criminal force to outrage the modesty of a woman and intercourse by luring inducements under Sections 354 (A), 409 and 376 (C) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Dawka was produced before a court on Thursday and has been sent to judicial custody for five days. Further investigations into both the complaints are on.

In the second case, a jailer of the district jail in Dhemaji was arrested on Thursday on charges of sodomising a male inmate with the promise of securing an early release of the latter.

“The jailer Dulal Das was arrested following a complaint filed by the mother of an inmate who alleged that her son was sodomised thrice in 2019 by the accused,” said Dhananjay P Ghanawat, SP, Dhemaji.

The 20-year-old victim, who’s in jail in connection with a child sexual assault case, was reportedly in trauma due to the assaults and allegedly attempted suicide once.

“Because of his mental trauma, the victim is undergoing treatment at the Assam Medical College Hospital in Dibrugarh. We have lodged a case under Section 377 of the IPC for unnatural sex. The magisterial inquiry into the incident has also been ordered,” said Ghanawat.

The accused was produced in court on Thursday and was remanded to judicial custody for 14 days.