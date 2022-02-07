Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Assam withdraws all Covid-19 restrictions from February 15
india news

Assam withdraws all Covid-19 restrictions from February 15

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma urged the students appearing for Class 10 and 12 examinations to take Covid-19 vaccines.
.Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. (PTI PHOTO.)
Published on Feb 07, 2022 12:37 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday announced the withdrawal of all restrictions related to coronavirus disease (Covid-19) starting February 15. He said that school board examinations, municipal elections, and the by-elections to the Majuli assembly constituency will be held in the next two months.

Malls and cinema halls will be allowed to open with full capacity and the night curfew will be lifted. While weddings will be allowed through the night, guests must be fully vaccinated, Sarma said. Announcing the decision, Sarma urged the students appearing for Class 10 and 12 examinations to take Covid-19 vaccines. 

“There will be no curfew in Assam from February 15 and all Covid-19 restrictions are hereby withdrawn,” the chief minister said at a media briefing in Dispur."I appeal to all students who appear in Class 10th and Class 12th examinations to take Covid-19 vaccines." 

He informed that the Guwahati Municipal Corporation and Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council elections will be held in April along with other Municipal Board elections in the state.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
ICSE, ISC Semester 1 Result 2022 Live
Valentine's Week 2022
Lata Mangeshkar
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP