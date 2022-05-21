Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border dispute to be resolved by next year: Amit Shah

Shah visited Ramakrishna Mission Ashram in Narottam Nagar in Tirap district of Arunachal Pradesh during his two-day visit to the state.
Union home minister Amit Shah at the unveiling of a statue of Swami Vivekananda during Golden Jubilee celebrations of Ramakrishna Mission School at Narottam Nagar in Tirap district of Arunachal Pradesh. (PTI)
Updated on May 21, 2022 03:53 PM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Union home minister Amit Shah on Saturday assured that the inter-state boundary dispute between Assam and Arunachal will be resolved by next year, reported news agency PTI.

Shah visited Ramakrishna Mission Ashram in Narottam Nagar in Tirap district of Arunachal Pradesh during his two-day visit to the state. Union law minister Kiren Rijiju also visited the Ashram along with Amit Shah.

During the two-day visit to the northeastern state, Shah is scheduled to attend public events, inaugurate various development projects and interact with the personnel of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB)-- the Central Armed Police Forces under the ministry of home affairs deployed in the region to guard the border and maintain the internal security of the country.

Shah also attended the Golden Jubilee Celebrations of Ramakrishna Mission at Narottam Nagar in Tirap district. He laid the foundation stone of 51 feet bronze statue of Bhagwan Parashuram at Parshuram Kund in the Lohit district.

On day two, Shah will meet with social organisations at 9.30 am at the Namsai town and later go for prayer at the Golden Pagoda Temple in the area.

He will later attend a public meeting and inaugurate various developmental projects in the Namsai area at 11 am on Sunday.

Later in the day, the Shah will review security and development, and interact with Army, ITBP, SSB, Assam Rifles, Border Road Organisation and National Highways Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDLC) personnel at Namsai.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)

