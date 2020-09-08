e-paper
Home / India News / Assaulted for ‘selling’ daughter, man dies in hospital in UP’s Mainpur; case registered

Assaulted for ‘selling’ daughter, man dies in hospital in UP’s Mainpur; case registered

Sarvesh Kumar, a Dalit, was trashed badly on the terrace of an under-construction house. No exact reason for the killing has been mentioned in the FIR

india Updated: Sep 08, 2020 17:20 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Agra
Three people have been named in the FIR lodged by Sarvesh’s brother.
Three people have been named in the FIR lodged by Sarvesh’s brother.(Representational Image)
         

A 40-year-old man, who was allegedly beaten in Uttar Pradesh’s Mainpuri on Sunday over rumours that he was trying to sell his daughter, died in a hospital on Monday, his family and police said.

Mainpuri’s Kotwali police station in-charge, Bhanu Pratap Singh, said Sarvesh Kumar, a Dalit, was trashed badly on the terrace of an under-construction house. No exact reason for the killing has been mentioned in the FIR [First Information Report] lodged by Kamlesh, brother of the deceased. But three people Rajan, Sahul Jadaun and Shivji Gaur have been named in the case,” said Singh. “Efforts are on to nab the named accused and other unidentified people involved in the incident.”

Also read: Govt sacks 3 Palghar cops who didn’t stop mob from killing 2 seers, driver

Police have registered a case under Indian Penal Code’s Section 302 (murder) and under Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Samajwadi Party even tweeted a purported video of the lynching, demanding action against the perpetrators.

The rumour was spread when Kumar left his 16-year-old daughter at her aunt’s place in Noida and returned to Mainpuri while his wife and two other children were away at her parents’ place in West Bengal.

“Sarvesh’s daughter has returned to Mainpuri and says she was away for studying. Such rumours about her being sold are baseless,” said Singh.

Former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav condemned the killing and demanded immediate arrest of those involved in the murder.

