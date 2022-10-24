Assembly deputy speaker Anand Mamani passes away

Deputy speaker of Karnataka legislative assembly Anand Mamani, passed away in a private hospital in Bengaluru on Saturday night. Mamani who was suffering from a liver ailment was 56.

Mamani was an MLA from the Savadatti Yellamma constituency.

“Honourable Deputy Speaker of Legislative assembly Shri Anand Chandrashekar Mamani was declared dead at 12.08 AM on 23/10/22 in the Intensive care unit at Manipal Hospital Old airport Road, Bangalore. He was admitted in the ICU on 15/9/22, since when he has been managed by a multidisciplinary team of doctors needing multiorgan support. Despite the best of efforts he continued to deteriorate and succumbed to his illness,” read an official statement from the Manipal hospital in Bengaluru, where he was undergoing treatment.

Meanwhile, several political leaders paid tributes to the leader.

“Pained by the passing away of Shri Anand Mamani, the Deputy Speaker of the Karnataka Assembly. He was a formidable leader who worked extensively for social empowerment. He also worked to strengthen BJP across Karnataka. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a tweet.

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai also took to Twitter to share his condolence. On Twitter, Bommai wrote, “Deeply saddened to learn of the demise of our party MLA, Hon’ble Deputy Speaker of the State Legislative Assembly, Mr. Ananda Chandrasekhara Mamani. I pray that God rest his soul in eternal peace and give his family strength to bear this pain. Om Shanti. (sic)”

Bommai on behalf of the state government also paid last respect to the departed deputy speaker at his home town Savadatti in Belagavi on Sunday evening.

The mortal remains of Mamani were brought to his native place for the visitors at taluka stadium after completing the rituals in his home. Hundreds thronged to Savadatti and paid their last respect at the stadium. Bommai handed over the national flag that was put on Mamani’s body to his mother. The body was laid to the rest according to the tradition of the Lingayat community.

Speaking to reporters, Bommai recalled his terms with Mamani and said his father Chandrasekhar Mamani , who also served as the deputy speaker of the state assembly, “was his political guide”.

A three-time MLA from Saundatti constituency, Mamani was a BJP leader. His father Chandrashekar Mallikarjun Mamani had also served as the deputy speaker in the 1990s. Chandrashekar Mamani was a four-time MLA — once as an independent and three times as a Janata Parivar candidate. His uncle Vishwanath Karibasappa Mamani also known as Rajanna Mamani, was an independent MLA in 2004.

Members of the Mamani family have been elected a total of eight times —from Saundatti assembly constituency and the Parasgad assembly seat before the 2008 delimitation.

(With inputs from Samuel T Hirekoppa)