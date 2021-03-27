Assembly Elections 2021 LIVE: PM urges 'record voting' as phase 1 polling begins

Phase 1 polling for assembly elections in the states of West Bengal and Assam will begin at 8am on Saturday. This will mark the beginning of the election season in India, during which the states of Kerala and Tamil Nadu, as well as the Union territory of Puducherry, will also go to polls. In the first phase, voters in 77 assembly constituencies-30 in West Bengal and 47 in Assam-will cast their votes. The two states have 294 and 126 assembly constituencies respectively.

Click here for all assembly election 2021 updates

West Bengal will vote in a record eight phases, while Assam will vote in three. The elections will conclude on April 29, when the eastern state votes one final time. Assam will next vote on April 1 and 6. In Bengal, the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) is facing stiff challenge from the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, in office since 2011, seeks a third consecutive term as chief minister. Meanwhile, the northeastern state, which voted the BJP to power for the first time in 2016, pits the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) against the Congress-led 'Mahajoth'.

Also Read | Battle for the east kicks off in 1st phase of voting today

Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry will all witness only single-phase polling, on April 6. Counting of votes and result declaration for all four states and one Union territory is scheduled for May 2.