LIVE: Congress Punjab CM face announcement likely today
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi is likely to announce the party's chief ministerial face for Punjab today, with incumbent CM Charanjit Singh Channi and state unit chief Navjot Singh Sidhu in the fray. Also today, the BJP will release its manifestos for Uttar Pradesh and Goa, as it seeks to retain power in the two states.
Union home minister Amit Shah will be in UP's Baghpat to campaign for the party.
Sun, 06 Feb 2022 07:56 AM
Amit Shah in UP's Baghpat today
Union home minister Amit Shah will hold a rally in western UP's Baghpat today; he will also release the party's manifesto for the state polls.
Sun, 06 Feb 2022 07:26 AM
Congress likely to announce Punjab CM face today
Rahul Gandhi is likely to announce the party's chief ministerial face for Punjab, with incumbent CM Charanjit Singh Channi and state unit chief Navjot Singh Sidhu being the two main contenders.