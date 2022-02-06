Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
LIVE: Congress Punjab CM face announcement likely today

Assembly Election 2022 Live Updates: Uttar Pradesh will vote in seven phases, from February 10 to March 7. Uttarakhand and Goa will poll on February 14, while Punjab will go to polls on February 20. Manipur will have elections on February 27 and March 3. Counting of votes for all 5 states will take place on March 10.
Assembly elections in 5 states will commence from February 10. (PTI)
Updated on Feb 06, 2022 07:56 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi is likely to announce the party's chief ministerial face for Punjab today, with incumbent CM Charanjit Singh Channi and state unit chief Navjot Singh Sidhu in the fray. Also today, the BJP will release its manifestos for Uttar Pradesh and Goa, as it seeks to retain power in the two states. 

Union home minister Amit Shah will be in UP's Baghpat to campaign for the party.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sun, 06 Feb 2022 07:56 AM

    Amit Shah in UP's Baghpat today

    Union home minister Amit Shah will hold a rally in western UP's Baghpat today; he will also release the party's manifesto for the state polls.

  • Sun, 06 Feb 2022 07:26 AM

    Congress likely to announce Punjab CM face today

    Rahul Gandhi is likely to announce the party's chief ministerial face for Punjab, with incumbent CM Charanjit Singh Channi and state unit chief Navjot Singh Sidhu being the two main contenders.

