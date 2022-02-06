LIVE: Congress Punjab CM face announcement likely today

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi is likely to announce the party's chief ministerial face for Punjab today, with incumbent CM Charanjit Singh Channi and state unit chief Navjot Singh Sidhu in the fray. Also today, the BJP will release its manifestos for Uttar Pradesh and Goa, as it seeks to retain power in the two states.

Union home minister Amit Shah will be in UP's Baghpat to campaign for the party.