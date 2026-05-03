Election 2026 LIVE: ECI set for vote counting tomorrow; Falta to go for full repoll after ‘violations’
Election 2026 LIVE: The ECI has ordered a complete repoll in West Bengal’s Falta assembly constituency in South 24 Parganas district, scheduled on May 21, with counting for the seat on May 24.
Election 2026 LIVE: The focus has now shifted to Monday, May 4, as the counting of votes will begin for high-stakes Assembly elections across West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry. ...Read More
Amid the charged atmosphere, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has ordered a complete repoll in West Bengal’s Falta assembly constituency in South 24 Parganas district.
The decision came after the poll panel flagged what it described as “severe electoral offences and subversion of the democratic process” during voting held on April 29 in the second phase.
Observers’ reports had “flagged allegations of voter intimidation, unauthorised presence inside booths and possible tampering”, prompting the Commission to step in.
“In view of the gravity of the incidents reported and the vitiation of the poll process, the Commission hereby declares the poll held on April 29 in Falta Assembly Constituency as void and orders a fresh poll in all polling stations,” the order stated.
Fresh voting on May 21, counting later
The repoll will now be conducted across all 285 polling booths, including auxiliary stations, on May 21 between 7 am and 6 pm. Officials said the exercise will be carried out under “stringent security arrangements to ensure a free, fair and transparent” process.
The Commission has also directed authorities to deploy adequate central forces, micro-observers and webcasting facilities, wherever required. Additionally, the entire polling process will be videographed and closely monitored to prevent “any recurrence of malpractice”.
Counting of votes for the Falta constituency alone will take place later, on May 24, even as counting for the rest of the state proceeds on May 4.
Earlier repolling in South 24 Parganas
This is not the first instance of repolling in the district. The ECI had already conducted repolling at 15 polling stations across two assembly constituencies in South 24 Parganas on Saturday.
West Bengal voted in two phases on April 23 and April 29.
Political reactions sharpen
The ECI’s decision has triggered strong political reactions. BJP leader Sukanta Majumdar welcomed the move, calling it a “victory of the women of Falta” over the “atrocities” of local TMC leader Jahangir Khan.
In Falta, Khan is contesting against BJP’s Debangshu Panda, Congress candidate Abdur Razzak Molla and CPI(M)’s Sambhu Nath Kurmi.
Responding sharply, TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee hit back in a post on X: “Ten lifetimes won't be enough for your Bangla Birodhi Gujarati gang and their stooge Gyanesh Kumar to put even a dent in my DIAMOND HARBOUR MODEL,”
“Bring everything you have got. I challenge the entire Union of India - Come to Falta. Send your strongest, send one of the godfathers from Delhi. If you have got the nerve, contest in Falta,” he asserted.
Follow all the updates here:
- Sun, 03 May 2026 11:33:28 am
Election 2026 LIVE: Kerala ready for counting day; 140 centres set for 8 am start
Election 2026 LIVE: The office of the Chief Electoral Officer on Sunday said all arrangements for counting have been completed for Kerala assembly elections, with the exercise set to begin at 8 am on Monday.
A total of 140 counting centres have been set up across 43 locations for the process. Officials said 15,464 personnel have been deployed, including 140 returning officers, 1,340 additional returning officers, 4,208 micro observers, 4,208 counting supervisors, and 5,563 counting assistants.
As per protocol, strong rooms storing Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and VVPAT units will be opened first in the presence of Election Commission observers, security personnel, and representatives of candidates.
Postal ballots — which make up 1.36 per cent of the total votes polled — will be taken up for counting before EVM votes.
- Sun, 03 May 2026 11:11:03 am
Tamil Nadu election live updates: State records 85.10% turnout; over 4.87 crore votes polled, says ECI
Tamil Nadu election live updates: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has released the final voter turnout figures for the April 23 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, with polling crossing 4.8 crore votes.
According to a late Saturday night update, a total of 4,87,98,833 votes were cast across the state, taking the overall turnout to 85.10 per cent.
Of the total votes polled, 2,52,59,596 were cast by women, while 2,35,34,720 were male voters. Transgender voters accounted for 4,517 votes, the Commission said.
Among constituencies, Karur recorded the highest voter turnout at 93.41 per cent. Veerapandi in Salem district followed closely with 93.36 per cent turnout.
On the other end, the lowest turnout was recorded in Killiyoor constituency in Kanyakumari district, which saw 71.26 per cent voting.
- Sun, 03 May 2026 10:45:37 am
West Bengal assembly election live: Heavy security in Falta after protests
West Bengal assembly election live: Heavy security has been deployed in West Bengal’s Falta in South 24 Parganas after locals protested over alleged threats and beatings by TMC leaders a day earlier.
Amid the tense situation, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has ordered fresh polling across all 285 booths in the 144-Falta Assembly constituency, including auxiliary polling stations. The repoll will be conducted on May 21, 2026, between 7 am and 6 pm.
The Commission has also said that counting of votes for the constituency will take place on May 24, 2026.
- Sun, 03 May 2026 10:30:23 am
West Bengal assembly election live: ‘EC failure visible in Falta, CEC should resign,’ says Congress leader
West Bengal assembly election live: Reacting to the decision to order a repoll in West Bengal’s Falta assembly constituency, Congress leader Surendra Rajput launched a sharp attack on the ECI, alleging serious lapses in conducting the polls.
“The incompetence, inefficiency, and failure of the Election Commission are clearly visible, as seen in the Falta Assembly constituency. IPS Ajay Pal Sharma was present there. The entire EC machinery was deployed there, along with armoured vehicles. Despite all this, electoral malpractice took place,” news agency PTI quoted him as saying.
Calling the situation a major breakdown, Rajput added, “Given the scale of this failure, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar should resign.”
- Sun, 03 May 2026 10:22:39 am
West Bengal assembly election live: High security outside counting centres in Bengal | Video
West Bengal assembly election live: Visuals from Shekhawat Memorial Government Girls High School and counting centre in Bhabanipur ahead of results on Monday.
- Sun, 03 May 2026 10:19:55 am
West Bengal assembly election live: BJP’s Tarun Chugh backs ECI’s move to deploy more observers in Bengal
West Bengal assembly election live: Reacting to the Election Commission of India’s decision to deploy additional observers for vote counting in West Bengal, BJP leader Tarun Chugh welcomed the move.
“The Election Commission of India is taking commendable steps to ensure fairness and credibility, and all political parties should support this. Every citizen can vote and choose their leader. Sadly, some corrupt and dynastic parties have tried to replace democracy with family rule, undermining it. I welcome the Commission’s efforts for free and fair elections...” he told news agency ANI.