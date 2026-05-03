Election 2026 LIVE: ECI set for vote counting tomorrow; Falta to go for full repoll after ‘violations’

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Amid the charged atmosphere, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has ordered a complete repoll in West Bengal’s Falta assembly constituency in South 24 Parganas district.

The decision came after the poll panel flagged what it described as “severe electoral offences and subversion of the democratic process” during voting held on April 29 in the second phase.

Observers’ reports had “flagged allegations of voter intimidation, unauthorised presence inside booths and possible tampering”, prompting the Commission to step in.

“In view of the gravity of the incidents reported and the vitiation of the poll process, the Commission hereby declares the poll held on April 29 in Falta Assembly Constituency as void and orders a fresh poll in all polling stations,” the order stated.

Fresh voting on May 21, counting later

The repoll will now be conducted across all 285 polling booths, including auxiliary stations, on May 21 between 7 am and 6 pm. Officials said the exercise will be carried out under “stringent security arrangements to ensure a free, fair and transparent” process.

The Commission has also directed authorities to deploy adequate central forces, micro-observers and webcasting facilities, wherever required. Additionally, the entire polling process will be videographed and closely monitored to prevent “any recurrence of malpractice”.

Counting of votes for the Falta constituency alone will take place later, on May 24, even as counting for the rest of the state proceeds on May 4.

Earlier repolling in South 24 Parganas

This is not the first instance of repolling in the district. The ECI had already conducted repolling at 15 polling stations across two assembly constituencies in South 24 Parganas on Saturday.

West Bengal voted in two phases on April 23 and April 29.

Political reactions sharpen

The ECI’s decision has triggered strong political reactions. BJP leader Sukanta Majumdar welcomed the move, calling it a “victory of the women of Falta” over the “atrocities” of local TMC leader Jahangir Khan.

In Falta, Khan is contesting against BJP’s Debangshu Panda, Congress candidate Abdur Razzak Molla and CPI(M)’s Sambhu Nath Kurmi.

Responding sharply, TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee hit back in a post on X: “Ten lifetimes won't be enough for your Bangla Birodhi Gujarati gang and their stooge Gyanesh Kumar to put even a dent in my DIAMOND HARBOUR MODEL,”

“Bring everything you have got. I challenge the entire Union of India - Come to Falta. Send your strongest, send one of the godfathers from Delhi. If you have got the nerve, contest in Falta,” he asserted.