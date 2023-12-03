Assembly election results 2023: BJP set for landslide win in MP, dethrone Congress in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh. 10 points

Assembly election results 2023: In a massive boost to the Bharatiya Janata Party ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the JP Nadda-led saffron party was leading in the assembly elections of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, the results of which were announced on Sunday.

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Rajasthan BJP leader Vasundhara Raje and senior Chhattisgarh BJP leader Raman Singh.

The Congress was surging ahead of the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi in Telangana, leading in 68 seats as counting of votes was underway across the state.

The heartland states of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, and the southern state of Telangana, voted last month in the last set of elections before the general elections due by May when Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeks a third term.

Top 10 updates on Assembly election results 2023:

The ruling BJP looks on course to retain power in Madhya Pradesh, going by the trends so far from the counting of votes for the state assembly elections. As per the latest figures available with the Election Commission, the BJP was leading in 160 of the 230 seats in Madhya Pradesh, while the Congress was ahead in 67 seats.

In the Budhni assembly constituency, Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan of the BJP was leading over Vikram Sharma of Congress by 50,0996 votes.

In Chhindwara, Kamal Nath of the Congress was leading over BJP’s Vivek Sahu by 15,634 votes after two rounds of counting.

In Chhattisgarh, the BJP surged ahead of the ruling Congress, leading in 53 of the 90 assembly seats, while the grand old party led in 36 seats, as per the latest information available with the Election Commission.

In Patan, chief minister Bhupesh Baghel of the Congress was leading over BJP’s Vijay Baghel by 2,470 votes. There will be 18 rounds, a poll official said.

Chhattisgarh home minister Tamradhwaj Sahu was trailing in Durg Rural seat against BJP's Lalit Chandrakar.

The BJP appeared set to wrest Rajasthan from the Congress with counting trends a little after noon showing the party leading on 111 seats, way past the Congress which was ahead in 72 constituencies. If the initial trends released by the Election Commission hold, the party is comfortably past the halfway mark of 100. Polling was held for 199 of the 200 seats in the state assembly on November 25. Celebrations broke out at the BJP’s state headquarters as the party crossed the majority-mark, in terms of trends.

Chief minister Ashok Gehlot, Tikaram Jully, Brijendra Ola, Vishvendra Singh, Mahendra Jeet Singh Malvia are among the Congress candidates who were leading whereas parliamentary affairs minister Shanti Dhariwal and assembly speaker CP Joshi are trailing. Congress candidate Sachin Pilot was leading on the Tonk sea, while BJP leader and former chief minister Vasundhara Raje is leading in theJhalrapatan assembly seat.

The Congress party, which is poised to form the government in Telangana , was completely written off just six months ago.

Telangana Congress Committee president Revanth Reddy will reach Gandhi Bhavan to participate in celebrations with the workers. As per the Election Commission, Reddy was leading from both seats--Kodangal and Kamareddy, one of the seats from where chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) of the BRS has contested.

