Assembly elections 2022: As Punjab gets a new CM, here's all you need to know

The elevation of Charanjit Singh Channi as the next chief minister of Punjab will likely bring to an end the power tussle in the state unit of the ruling Congress, as it prepares itself for assembly elections, which are likely to take place here early next year. In 2017, the party registered a convincing victory in this border state, as it displaced the ruling Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD)-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) combine.

However, Punjab is not the only state which will vote for its next government in 2022. Here’s all you need to know:

(1.) A total of five states, including Punjab, will vote in February/March 2022. The other four are Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur. However, the number of phases across which the polling will take place will vary according to the number of assembly constituencies and voter population in the respective states.

(2.) Then, late next year, Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat will go to polls. While the former is likely to witness polling in November, the latter will vote in December.

(3.) The BJP is in power in all the poll-bound states, except Punjab. Among these, Uttar Pradesh has 403 assembly constituencies (more than any other state/Union territory), Gujarat has 182 seats, while Punjab, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Manipur and Goa have 117, 70, 68, 60 and 40 constituencies respectively.

(4.) The respective tenure of members of legislative assemblies in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur and Punjab will end on various dates in March 2022, while that of their counterparts in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat will conclude in November and December next year, respectively.

(5.) The Election Commission of India is likely to announce the poll schedule in January.

(6.) Uttarakhand, Gujarat and Punjab have all seen chief ministerial changes this year.

