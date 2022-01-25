Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Steps taken for ‘absolutely Covid safe’ elections; use democratic right enthusiastically: CEC Sushil Chandra to voters
india news

Steps taken for ‘absolutely Covid safe’ elections; use democratic right enthusiastically: CEC Sushil Chandra to voters

Weeks before the assembly elections begin in five states, CEC Sushil Chandra on Monday said that all necessary arrangements have been made for “absolutely Covid safe” polls and urged voters to exercise their democratic right enthusiastically.
CEC Sushil Chandra on Monday said all necessary arrangements have been made for ‘absolutely Covid safe’ polls and urged voters to exercise their democratic right enthusiastically in the upcoming assembly elections. (AN’)
Updated on Jan 25, 2022 12:04 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi

Weeks before the assembly elections begin in five states, chief election commissioner(CEC) Sushil Chandra on Monday said that all necessary arrangements have been made for “absolutely Covid safe” polls and urged voters to exercise their democratic right enthusiastically.

Chandra also said that holding elections in the past two years amid the coronavirus pandemic had proven to be “extremely challenging”.

“For the last two years, the Covid-19 pandemic has made the conduct of elections far more challenging. It is with the confidence and the support of the voters that we have managed to conduct six assembly elections and many more by-elections,” he said in a video message to the public on the eve of the 12th National Voters’ Day.

Referring to the elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab and Manipur to be held in seven phases between February 10 and March 7, he said the poll panel has emphasised on increasing the pace of Covid-19 vaccination in these states.

RELATED STORIES

The CEC also pointed out that the number of voters in the country stood at 95.14 crore as against 17.3 crores during the first ever national elections in 1951-52.

“Voters are our true heroes, our true inspiration. This year marks 70 years of India’s independence, which began with 17.3 crore voters. Now, we have 95.14 crore voters, of which over 49 crore are male and 45 crore are female. We also have 1.72 crore newly registered voters this time,” he said.

The Election Commission came into being on January 25, 1950, a day before India became a republic. For the past 12 years now, January 25 has been celebrated as National Voters’ Day.

The theme for this year’s National Voters’ Day is ‘Making Elections Inclusive, Accessible and Participative’.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid outbreak in Parliament
Horoscope Today
Omicron
Covid Cases India
Election 2022 Live Updates
Assembly polls
Republic Day celebrations
National Girl Child Day
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP