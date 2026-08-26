At 22,000 feet, -15°C: DRDO pulls off high-altitude combat parachute test

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Wednesday successfully tested a Military Combat Parachute System (MCPS) at Dropzone, in one of the world’s highest altitude zones in the Leh district of Ladakh.

The test was successfully carried out on Wednesday. (X/@DRDO_India)

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The test for the system – designed by DRDO’s Aerial Delivery Research and Development Establishment – was carried out by Wing Commander Rahul Jha, chief test jumper and MWO R J Singh, VM(G), MWO Vivek Tiwari. The trio executed the jump from a height of 22,000 feet above mean sea level (AMSL), where the temperature was −15°C.

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{{^usCountry}} “Military Combat Parachute System (MCPS) designed and developed by ADRDE, DRDO was successfully tested at one of the world’s highest altitudes Drop Zones (Nyoma, Mudh DZ),” the DRDO said in a post on X. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Military Combat Parachute System (MCPS) designed and developed by ADRDE, DRDO was successfully tested at one of the world’s highest altitudes Drop Zones (Nyoma, Mudh DZ),” the DRDO said in a post on X. {{/usCountry}}

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“ADRDE test Jumpers Wg Cdr Rahul Jha Chief Test Jumper, MWO R J Singh, VM(G), MWO Vivek Tiwari executed the jump from 22,000 feet AMSL wherein the temperature was −15°C and utilised MCPS and all other sub-systems including indigenous para computer, oxygen system & jumpsuits. The parachute was deployed at 20,000 ft, with a safe landing at 13,700 ft,” it added.

The DRDO also said “the successful trial demonstrated the efficacy, reliability and tactical employability of MCPS in extreme high-altitude conditions, reinforcing India’s commitment to self-reliance in critical defence technologies.”

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