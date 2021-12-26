At 66, Lorraine More wins gold for India in powerlifting

PUNE Age is just a number for Lorraine More (66), who has won a gold medal for India by lifting 165kgs in the ongoing Asian Classic and Equipped powerlifting and bench press championship, in Istanbul, Turkey in the masters 3 category (60-69 age group).

The aim on how to keep bone density issues away after the age of 60 brought More, to the world of powerlifting – a journey beginning with lifting tiny two-kilogram dumbbells at her home, More now lifts weights of 165kgs with ease and she aims for bigger and better.

“It is a myth that after the age of 50 women cannot lift heavyweights. For women everything is possible and their body has the power to stay fit and stronger even after the age of 60. I just want to show all women what they are capable of,” said More, from Istanbul who is now getting ready to achieve another gold medal in the classic powerlifter act on Monday.

For her first international gold medal, More lifted 165 kg – Bench press (30kg), squat (60kg) and deadlift (75kg) in the equipped power lift squad category.

More won individual gold medals in all three categories and also earned overall gold medals.

“When I started training, I had never thought of entering a competition, it was my son Rohan who was getting trained by Omkar Chincholkar, along with them I also started training.

“In eight months, we saw her improvement and capability of lifting weight and we thought of giving it a try to a powerlifting competition. We focussed on building strength, mobility and flexibility and she has not been even injured once in the last two years,” explains Omkar Chincholkar, owner of Omfit Health and Fitness Solution.

So far, the journey of powerlifting is the golden path for More as she has won eight gold medals in the district, state, national and international tournaments.

“When I first competed in the district championship, I won gold which gave me more confidence and after that, I kept improving my performance. Along with Omkar, I got help from senior coach Girish Binjwe and both are the reason for what I have achieved today,” said More who had planned to participate in the Asia Pacific powerlifting championship in Taiwan in 2020, but Coivd-19 restrictions made her wait longer to achieve an international medal.

Rohan, who himself has tried powerlifting is on the moon after what his mother has achieved. He said, “It was her dream to represent India in the international tournament and winning the gold medal in debut overseas tournament is the best thing that has happened.”

The tournament is organised by the international powerlifting federation, the Asian powerlifting federation.

Senior coach Binjwe said, “She always had the determination to perform better. This attitude has helped her to achieve success.”

Lorraine and son Rohan, jointly owns Japalouppe, an equestrian academy spread over 19 acres in the outskirts of Pune which has 63 horses.

Difference between powerlifting and weightlifting

*In powerlifting the focus is to lift as heavy as possible in a single plane of motion, so squat, bench or deadlift.

*In weightlifting there are two movements, snatch and clean and jerk, and they are executed much faster.

*In weightlifting the difference is that people, the competitors, are judged on not only how much they can lift but on their technical skill and the control of the lift too.

*Powerlifting (bench press only) is a Paralympic sport while weightlifting is an Olympic sport