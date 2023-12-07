At 6th NSA-level meet, Doval underlines CSC's crucial role in regional security

Building on the momentum of past discussions, the Colombo Security Conclave (CSC) marked another milestone today in its 6th National Security Adviser (NSA)-level meeting held in Mauritius. Against the backdrop of the Indian Ocean's strategic importance, member nations India, Mauritius, and Sri Lanka, along with observer countries Seychelles and Bangladesh, convened to deliberate on crucial matters of regional security.

India's national security adviser Ajit Doval at NSA-level meet in Mauritius.(X / @HCI_PortLouis)

India's national security adviser Ajit Doval, in his opening statement, underscored the pivotal role of the CSC in ensuring the security and stability of the region. He stressed the need for continued engagement under various pillars of cooperation to address shared challenges effectively.

The latest meeting follows the 7th Deputy NSA-level gathering hosted by the Maldives on July 12, 2023, where the member states—India, Maldives, Mauritius, and Sri Lanka—met virtually, with Bangladesh and Seychelles participating as Observers. The backdrop for today's discussions also included the significant decision taken during the 5th NSA-level meeting hosted by the Maldives on May 9 last year.

At that meeting, Mauritius was welcomed as the fourth member of the Colombo Security Conclave, with Bangladesh and Seychelles participating as observers. The expansion of membership and the inclusion of a permanent Secretariat were significant steps taken during the 4th NSA-level meeting in Colombo on November 28, 2020, which led to the renaming of the group as the Colombo Security Conclave.

The 6th NSA-level meeting culminated in the unanimous agreement on a Roadmap of Activities for 2024, showcasing the dedication of member nations to work collectively towards regional security and stability.

