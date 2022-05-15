Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
At Chintan Shivir, Sonia Gandhi says Cong to launch ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ on October 2

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi during the concluding session of the Chintan Shivir announced the formation of a task force to drive the internal reforms in the party. She also announced that an advisory group drawn from the CWC will meet regularly to discuss political issues.
Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Sunday announced a nationwide campaign called ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra' from Kashmir to Kanyakumari beginning this Gandhi Jayanti. 

“The Yatra is to strengthen the bonds of  social harmony that are under stress, to preserve the foundational values of our constitution that are under assault and to highlight the day-to-day concerns of crores of our people,” Gandhi said during the Congress ‘Chintan Shivir’ in Udaipur.  Gandhi also announced several measures including the formation of a compact task force to drive the internal reforms within the party. “These reforms will forcus on the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and will cover all aspects of the organisation including structure, rules for appointments to party posts, communications and publicity, outreach, finances and election management,” she added. The Congress president also announced the formation of an advisory group comprising members drawn from the Congress Working Committee, the highest decision-making body of the grand old party. The group will meet under the chairpersonship of Sonia Gandhi and will discuss political issue and challenges faced by the country. Before the party president's address, her son Rahul Gandhi had called for the revival of the Congress, asking leaders and workers to reconnect with the people. “There are big powers against us. We are not fighting only against a political party, but against all institutions and the biggest crony capitalist of India. But don’t be nervous. I am there with you," he said during his speech. The 

