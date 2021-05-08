At least 10 people die in limestone quarry explosion in Andhra Pradesh's Kadapa

At least 10 people were killed and several feared trapped under the debris after an explosion rocked a limestone quarry in Andhra Pradesh's Kadapa on Saturday.

The incident took place at Mamillapalle village of Kalasapadu block on Saturday morning. All the victims were labourers at the quarry.

According to Porumamilla inspector of police Mohan Reddy, the explosion took place when the detonators were being shifted within the quarry site.

Most of the victims are believed to be from Pulivendula, the native village of Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. The explosion was so intense that it created tremors in the adjacent villages.

Meanwhile, Reddy has expressed shock over the death of labourers in the mishap. He spoke to the officials concerned about the cause of the accident and ordered an inquiry into it. He also expressed his condolences to the families of the blast victims.