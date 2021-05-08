Home / India News / At least 10 people die in limestone quarry explosion in Andhra Pradesh's Kadapa
india news

At least 10 people die in limestone quarry explosion in Andhra Pradesh's Kadapa

The incident took place at Mamillapalle village of Kalasapadu block on Saturday morning.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAY 08, 2021 12:31 PM IST
Some more are believed be trapped under the debris.

At least 10 people were killed and several feared trapped under the debris after an explosion rocked a limestone quarry in Andhra Pradesh's Kadapa on Saturday.

The incident took place at Mamillapalle village of Kalasapadu block on Saturday morning. All the victims were labourers at the quarry.

According to Porumamilla inspector of police Mohan Reddy, the explosion took place when the detonators were being shifted within the quarry site.

Most of the victims are believed to be from Pulivendula, the native village of Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. The explosion was so intense that it created tremors in the adjacent villages.

Meanwhile, Reddy has expressed shock over the death of labourers in the mishap. He spoke to the officials concerned about the cause of the accident and ordered an inquiry into it. He also expressed his condolences to the families of the blast victims.

At least 10 people were killed and several feared trapped under the debris after an explosion rocked a limestone quarry in Andhra Pradesh's Kadapa on Saturday.

The incident took place at Mamillapalle village of Kalasapadu block on Saturday morning. All the victims were labourers at the quarry.

According to Porumamilla inspector of police Mohan Reddy, the explosion took place when the detonators were being shifted within the quarry site.

Most of the victims are believed to be from Pulivendula, the native village of Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. The explosion was so intense that it created tremors in the adjacent villages.

Meanwhile, Reddy has expressed shock over the death of labourers in the mishap. He spoke to the officials concerned about the cause of the accident and ordered an inquiry into it. He also expressed his condolences to the families of the blast victims.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Lockdown in Karnataka
Remdesivir
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP