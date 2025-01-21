At least 12 Maoists killed in ongoing operation in Chhattisgarh: Police

At least 12 Maoists have been killed in an ongoing anti-insurgency operation in a forest in Chhattisgarh’s Gariaband district bordering Odisha, police said on Tuesday. The operation that was launched on Monday earlier left two women Maoists and one jawan injured. Security personnel in Chhattisgarh. (PTI/Representative)

“ On Monday, two Maoists were killed and the encounter continued. On Tuesday, we recovered at least a dozen bodies of Maoists...it could be a trap and Maoists could have planted IEDs beneath the bodies. The encounter is still in progress and the number can increase,” said inspector-general (Raipur range) Amresh Mishra.

Officials said a joint team of District Reserve Guard, Central Reserve Police Force, Commando Battalion for Resolute Action, and Special Operation Group from Odisha were involved in the operation launched based on intelligence about the presence of Maoists in the Kularighat reserve forest, five km from the Odisha border.

Police said that they have recovered a cache of arms and more details were awaited. “ We are still fighting and more details will be provided soon,” Mishra said.