At least 3 killed, over 40 injured in IOC's Haldia refinery fire

At least three people were killed and more than 40 injured in a fire at the Indian Oil Corporation’s (IOC’s) Haldia refinery in West Bengal's Purba Medinipur district refinery in West Bengal's Haldia.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

IOC said in a statement the incident occurred at around 2:50pm during maintenance-related work at a gasoline making unit of the 160,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery.

"The primary cause seems to be a flash fire leading to burn injuries to 44 persons and 3 persons have unfortunately succumbed to their injuries. The fire has been immediately extinguished and the situation is under control,” the country's top refiner said in the statement.

A senior police officer of Purba Medinipur district told PTI out of the 44 injured, 37 were being taken to a Kolkata hospital and that the condition of seven of them is stated to be critical.

“District Administration's support has been solicited to ensure immediate evacuation of the injured. A green corridor has been operationalized with the support of District Administration for shifting the injured and critical cases to institutes of higher medical management," IOC also said in the statement.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Authorities are inquiring into the cause of the incident.”

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said she was “deeply anguished” by the fire in IOC’s Haldia refinery.

“Three precious lives were lost and my thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief. Those injured are being brought to Kolkata through a green corridor. GoWB will extend all assistance to ensure their speedy recovery,” Mamata Banerjee tweeted.

A company spokesperson told Reuters IOC has shut the refinery in the first week of this month for about 50 days for maintenance.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON