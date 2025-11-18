At SCO meet, Jaishankar asserts India’s right to defend itself against terror

NEW DELHI: India has the right to defend its people against terrorism and it will exercise it, external affairs minister S Jaishankar said on Tuesday at the SCO Council of Heads of Government meeting in Moscow, adding that New Delhi had demonstrated its resolve to fight terror -- a likely reference to Operation Sindoor launched against Pakistan in May after the Pahalgam terror strike. Indian foreign minister S Jaishankar attends a meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) member states in Moscow on November 18 (AFP)

The threat of terrorism, he said, had become more serious over the years, calling for zero tolerance against the scourge.

“We must never forget that the SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organisation) was founded to combat the three evils of terrorism, separatism and extremism. These threats have become even more serious in the years that have passed. It is imperative that the world display zero tolerance towards terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. There can be no justification, no looking away, and no whitewashing,” he said.

The meeting comes around six months after India launched Operation Sindoor, which marked New Delhi’s direct military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed. India launched the operation in the early hours of May 7 and struck terror and military installations in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) before the ceasefire on May 10. The clash involved fighter jets, missiles, armed drones, and a fierce artillery duel.

To be sure, the SCO defence ministers’ meeting couldn’t issue a joint communique in June after India refused to endorse the document because it didn’t address its terrorism-related concerns. Defence minister Rajnath Singh, who attended the meeting at Qingdao in China, refused to sign the joint communique as it was silent on the Pahalgam terror attack but mentioned Balochistan and the hijacking of the Jaffar Express by Baloch militants in March.

The theme of the SCO meeting on Tuesday spanned a raft of issues including trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation.

India assesses the global economic situation to be particularly uncertain and volatile, Jaishankar said. “Supply-side risks have been aggravated by demand-side complexities. There is consequently an urgent requirement to de-risk and diversify. This is best done by as many of us forging the widest possible economic links. For that to happen, it is essential that this process be fair, transparent and equitable. India’s endeavours to conclude free trade arrangements with many of you here are relevant,” he said.

Jaishankar is attending the meeting at a time when India is facing renewed pressure from the US to reduce purchases of Russian energy and military hardware.

India, he said, strongly believes that people-to-people exchanges lie at the core of any genuine relationship. “Facilitating greater interaction between our intellectuals, artistes, sports people and cultural icons will pave the way for deeper understanding across the SCO.”

He said humanitarian cooperation was vital in an era of climate change, pandemics and conflicts.

“Recognising that, we have provided cancer treatment equipment to some SCO members. Similarly, India’s supply of vaccines and essential medicines reflected that commitment during difficult times. During the recent earthquakes in Afghanistan, Indian relief assistance reached the affected areas the very same day. Our initiative for the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure also merits your attention.”

Jaishankar touched upon the bloc’s modernisation to tackle emerging challenges.

“As the organisation continues to evolve, India strongly supports its reform-oriented agenda. We welcome centres addressing challenges such as organised crime, drug trafficking, and cybersecurity. As the organisation becomes more diverse, the SCO must be more flexible and adaptable. To this end, the long-delayed decision to make English an official language of the SCO must be prioritised.”

On Monday, Jaishankar said India and Russia were working to finalise several bilateral agreements, initiatives and projects ahead of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to New Delhi in December for a bilateral summit.