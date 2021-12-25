Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Atal Bihari Vajpayee birth anniversary: PM Modi, others remember former PM
india news

Atal Bihari Vajpayee birth anniversary: PM Modi, others remember former PM

Today is the 97th birth anniversary of Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee (File Photo/PTI)
Published on Dec 25, 2021 08:18 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday remembered former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee on the latter's 97th birth anniversary. “Remembering Atal Ji on his Jayanti. We are inspired by his rich service to the nation. He devoted his life towards making India strong and developed. His development initiatives positively impacted millions of Indians,” tweeted PM Modi on one of his predecessors in the nation's top office.

 

Union home minister Amit Shah, too, paid tribute to the veteran leader, as he greeted the country on Good Governance Day. “As Prime Minister, Atal Ji, through various visionary decisions, laid the foundation of a strong India. He also turned into reality, his vision of good governance in the country,” a rough translation of Shah's tweet, which was posted in Hindi, read.

Since 2014, when the Modi government first came to power, Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birth anniversary has been celebrated annually as Good Governance Day.

Meanwhile, defence minister Rajnath Singh also posted in memory of the stalwart, describing him as a ‘great nationalist,’ ‘eminent orator,’ ‘wonderful poet,’ ‘able administrator’ and a ‘remarkable reformist.’

Born in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, on December 25, 1924, Vajpayee co-founded the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 1980. He was the Prime Minister across three terms: for 16 days in 1996, 1998-1999, and, finally, for full five years from 1999-2004. He was accorded the Bharat Ratna in 2015, and breathed his last on August 16, 2018.

