Atiq Ahmad killing: SHO and four others suspended after SIT's probe

Five police personnel have been suspended over the murder of gangster-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf while in the custody of the cops late Saturday in Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh. The suspended police officers include Station House Officer Ashwani Kumar Singh from the city's Shahganj Police Station. Of the other four, two hold the rank of Inspector and two Constable.

Atiq and Ashraf Ahmad were in the police custody when they were killed in front of the media at point-blank range while they were being taken to a hospital for checkup by three shooters who had been posing as journalists.

All four were questioned by the SIT, or special investigative team, set up by UP Police this week.

The SIT on Tuesday tried to re-create the crime scene as part of its inquiries; news agency ANI said the team was trying to determine how many of the large number of police personnel 'guarding' Atiq Ahmad and Ashraf that night - as the two were being walked to the hospital for a 'medical check-up' - tried to stop the attack and how much time it took to restore order after the killings.

Atiq Ahmad and his brother were shot dead by three men on live television; the three shooters made no attempt to escape after the murders and were reportedly carrying imported Turkish-made guns.

They posed as journalists to get close to their targets and police claim they were motivated by a desire to gain fame as the killers of gangster-politician Atiq Ahmad and his associates.

The three - identified as Lovelesh Tiwari, Sunny Singh and Arun Maurya - were sent this morning to four-day police custody; they have also been transferred to a different prison amid security fears.

All three - caught shouting 'Jai Shri Ram' as they killed Atiq and Ashraf - have also been questioned by the police's SIT.

A parallel judicial inquiry into the Atiq Ahmad-Ashraf murders is being conducted by a three-member team appointed by chief minister Yogi Adityanath's government, which has come under severe criticism by opposition leaders like Akhilesh Yadav for its track record of extra-judicial killings.

Meanwhile, the status of a mystery letter - a sealed envelope - reportedly sent by Atiq Ahmad to Yogi, Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and the chief justice of the Allahabad High Court is unknown.

The letter was reportedly sent Tuesday by an unknown person who had been told to initiate delivery in the event Atiq Ahmad was murdered, his lawyer Vijay Mishra told reporters.

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear on Monday plea for an independent probe of the killings.

Atiq Ahmad's son Asad was gunned down by UP Police's Special Task Force last week in Jhanis.

Both Atiq and Asad have been accused in the February murder of lawyer Umesh Pal, and two UP cops assigned to guard him, in Prayagraj. Pal was a witness to the 2005 killing of Bahujan Samaj Party lawmaker Raju Pal.

