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Atiq Ahmed’s son Mohammad Umar denied bail in extortion case

An FIR was lodged at Khuldabad police station on April 26, 2023, for the alleged offences by one Mohd Muslim and others.

Updated on: Aug 25, 2026, 14:32:20 IST
By HT Correspondent
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The Allahabad High Court on Monday rejected the bail application of Mohammad Umar, eldest son of slain gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed, in a case involving demands for money, extortion and threats to life.

Justice Avnish Saxena rejected the bail application. (File)
Justice Avnish Saxena rejected the bail application. (File)

Justice Avnish Saxena rejected the bail application.

FIR alleges 20 lakh extortion demand

An FIR was lodged at Khuldabad police station on April 26, 2023, for the alleged offences by one Mohd Muslim and others.

Also read | Atiq Ahmed's son Umar's alleged convoy accused of breaking toll barriers in UP's Prayagraj, Pratapgarh

The FIR mentioned that Umar allegedly demanded 20,00,000 for kidnapping, beating and threats to life.

In this matter, Ali Ahmad, Asad Kalia, Mohd Nasrat and two others were named as accused alongside Umar.

Also read | Umar-Ali convoy puts spotlight on Atiq Ahmed gang’s lingering influence

Court cites allegations of abduction and extortion

At this juncture, there is no point in allowing the accused applicant to be released on bail. The application is devoid of merits.”, the court said.

 
extortionallahabad high court
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