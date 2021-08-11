Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / ATM installed in Meghalaya hospital where inventor was born in 1925
india news

ATM installed in Meghalaya hospital where inventor was born in 1925

The automated teller machine was installed at Dr H Gordon Roberts Hospital.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON AUG 11, 2021 09:07 AM IST
Image used only for representative purpose

A hospital in Meghalaya, where ATM inventor John Adrian Shepherd-Barron was born in 1925, has got an automated teller machine after 53 years of the first installation of such cash dispenser globally, an official of the health facility said on Tuesday. The ATM was installed at Dr H Gordon Roberts Hospital, which will turn 100 next year, he said.

"The teller machine was installed on August 7 after a petition was submitted to State Bank of India for setting up an ATM on the premises before the centennial celebrations of our facility next year," Medical Superintendent of the hospital Dr Roken Nongrum told PTI. The access to an ATM in the facility will help patient parties and staffers immensely, he said. “We are grateful to the bank authorities for considering our request. The ATM is special as the inventor of automated teller machine was born in this hospital 96 years ago," Nongrum said.

Shepherd-Barron came up with the concept of a self-service cash dispenser in 1965 and his "eureka" moment was inspired by a machine dispensing chocolate bars. The first ATM was installed at a bank in London in 1967. Reg Varney, one of the stars of a popular TV show became the first person to withdraw cash. Shepherd-Barron, India-born Scot, died at a hospital in Scotland in 2010.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
RELATED STORIES
TRENDING NEWS

The one and only

Man gives hairdresser $500 tip for just a snip. Her reaction is winning hearts

Shocking clip shows bull moose charging at person filming it in the US. Watch

Starting up at 90 and beating COVID, she stands strong proving age is no bar
TRENDING TOPICS
climate change
Shilpa Shetty
Hartalika Teej 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Kareena Kapoor
August 2021 festivals
Ujjwala scheme 2.0
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP