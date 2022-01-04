ATMS: Everything about next-gen traffic management system being tested by NHAI

If you are planning a long road trip via expressways, it is advisable to keep all the documents related to your vehicle in order. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is testing a new system, which will tell authorities if a vehicle has valid registration, pollution certificates and other documents.

The new system is called Advanced Traffic Management System (ATMS) and all the expressways in the country will soon be integrated into it. It is not only capable of capturing a photo of the number plate of the vehicle, but will also alert the authorities if travellers are not wearing seat belts.

The ATMS will be linked to the vehicle database of the transport department (RTOs).

Here is everything you need to know about ATMS:

• The NHAI is currently testing the system on Delhi-Meerut Expressway, Eastern Peripheral Expressway and some other places.

• It will identify those vehicles, which do not have valid papers. The data will be shared with local traffic police for issuing challans.

• All this will be made possible by capturing the number plate of a vehicle. This will tell ATMS about the insurance of the vehicle, its age, pollution certificate and CNG kit testing certificate since the system will be linked to RTO database.

• According to NHAI officials, this system will help in reducing traffic jams and road accidents. Instead of placing barricades, the traffic policemen will issue challans only to those vehicles which will be flagged by the system.

• The challans will be issued without stopping the vehicles. It will be the responsibility of the local traffic police to collect the amount later.

• In case of commercial vehicles, the system will also check for valid fitness certificate.

• They also said that the technology will help identity those vehicles which have been used in some crime, or been involved in accidents.

• The ministry of road transport has made ATMS mandatory on all new expressways and national highways being built. The system is also being installed on existing roads, like the Delhi-Agra expressway.

• Initially, the project was meant to make the Fastag experience more seamless by calculating the distance between vehicles. But, in a recent meeting between officials of the road transport ministry and NHAI, some experts suggested to link it with the database of the road transport department.