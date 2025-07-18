‘Atrocities against women in Bengal give us pain, anger’: PM Modi at Durgapur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi trained guns at the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government on Friday and said that atrocities against women in the state are painful and make him angry. He made the remarks during a rally in Durgapur . Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting in Durgapur on July 18. (@NarendraModi)

PM Modi also accused the state government of shielding the culprit who raped and killed a doctor in the city's RG Kar hospital. Sanjoy Roy, a former Kolkata police civic volunteer, was sentenced to spend the rest of his life in jail for the rape and murder of a 31-year-old trainee doctor in August last year. The case triggered nationwide outrage.

Addressing the row over Bengali-speaking migrants, Modi also said that wherever there is Bharatiya Janata Party government, Bengalis are respected there. He also accused Trinamool Congress, Indian National Congress, and the ‘Left’ of never considering to recognise Bangla as a classical language which, he said, BJP did. He added that for BJP, Bengali 'ashmita' is supreme.

Modi's remarks come after Mamata Banerjee lead a protest march through Kolkata on Wednesday amid rains, alleging that drives were being conducted in BJP-ruled states to detain Bengali-speaking workers following a secret directive issued by the Centre to these governments.

West Bengal is scheduled to have its state assembly polls next year.

Continuing his attack on TMC, Modi said that the West Bengal government stands as a wall obstructing the state's development.

“The day this wall of the TMC government falls, from that day Bengal will catch a new pace of development. Only when the TMC government goes will real change come,” he said.

In a bid to sway the people of Bengal in BJP's favour ahead of next year's assembly polls, Modi added that Bengal's problems can be solved when it gets a new government.

“I want to assure the youth that Bengal's current problems can be fixed. Once a new government is formed, the state can grow into a leading industrial hub in the country,” he said.