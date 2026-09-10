Kochi, The Kerala ATS has registered a fresh case and arrested a Malappuram native over his alleged links with an anti-national group, following an investigation into an offensive comment he allegedly posted under a video featuring the daughter of a victim of the Pahalgam terror attack, sources said on Thursday.

ATS arrests Malappuram man in fresh UAPA case for 'anti-national links'

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Muhammed Sanoof , a native of Aikkarappadi in Malappuram district, was detained in July this year on his arrival at Karipur airport while returning from Saudi Arabia.

Last year, Muttam police in Idukki district had registered a case against Sanoof for allegedly posting an offensive comment under a video featuring the daughter of N Ramachandran, a Kochi native who was killed in the Pahalgam terror attack.

The police later invoked the Unlawful Activities Act against him.

According to police sources, the Kerala Anti-Terrorist Squad registered the fresh case after evidence emerged during the Idukki police investigation.

Examination of Sanoof's mobile phone allegedly revealed his links with some anti-national groups, officials said.

The probe also allegedly found that he was part of a Signal messaging group allegedly involved in conspiring to carry out anti-national activities across India, sources said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Based on the evidence, the ATS registered a case against Sanoof and other members of the group last month. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Based on the evidence, the ATS registered a case against Sanoof and other members of the group last month. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The other persons named as accused in the case are Azhari Kuraishi, Faizan Mohammed, Shaheer, Shoeb Ammed and Ibn Ahamed, sources said.

Efforts are underway to identify and trace the other accused, who are suspected of being from different parts of the country, they said.

The case has been registered under Sections 148 and section 149 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita .

Apart from it, ATS also charged sections 18 and 18B of the UA against the accused persons.

Sanoof was recently arrested in the second case, officials said.

Sanoof was produced before the Ernakulam Additional District and Sessions Court on Wednesday.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

After considering the custody application, Additional District and Sessions Judge Suresh Babu VPM remanded him in ATS custody till September 18.

The ATS has also informed the National Investigation Agency about the case, sources said.

The ATS is investigating whether the group was involved in any terrorist activities in the country, sources added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.