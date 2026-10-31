'Attack on energy trade, infrastructure a calculated move to hold prices hostage': Jaishankar

External affairs minister S Jaishankar on Friday emphasised that deliberate attacks on energy trade and infrastructure were a calculated strategy to hold prices hostage. He also said military solutions will not work for tackling global challenges and that diplomacy must be given a chance to address them. EAM Jaishankar attended the first plenary session of the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Atlanta on Friday. (@DrSJaishankar/X)

These comments come amid ongoing tensions in West Asia and the Russia-Ukraine war.

EAM Jaishankar, in a post on X, informed that he participated in the plenary session of the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Atlanta.

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The minister also emphasised that "in the face of global challenges, military solutions will not work and diplomacy must be given a chance."

Meanwhile, Jaishankar also flagged the issue of attacks on seafarers and highlighted the need to preserve freedom of navigation and ensure cessation of attacks within the framework of international law, especially UNCLOS.

Several Indians, including seafarers, have lost their lives since the war between the US and Iran began in West Asia in February, news agency PTI reported.

The EAM further highlighted that the "tactical calculations should not lead to overlooking the dangers of terrorism. It is a high-risk activity which has come back to bite even the practitioners.