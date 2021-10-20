Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Attacks on Hindu minorities: VHP wants MPs to visit Bangladesh, conduct probe
india news

Attacks on Hindu minorities: VHP wants MPs to visit Bangladesh, conduct probe

The VHP asked the Centre to ‘act tough’ and put ‘adequate pressure’ on Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina. 
Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) members stage a protest against the alleged attack on Hindus in Bangladesh, outside the Bangladesh High Commission, Chanakyapuri in New Delhi. (Amal KS / Hindustan Times)
Published on Oct 20, 2021 11:19 PM IST
Written by Shankhyaneel Sarkar | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad on Wednesday demanded that the government send a fact-finding team of Indian parliamentarians to Bangladesh to probe the recent incidents of violence against Hindu community. The outfit said the report should be made public as well.

The VHP asked the Centre to ‘act tough’ and put ‘adequate pressure’ on Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina to ensure that Hindu minorities in Bangladesh do not face persecution, news agency PTI reported.

“The central government should send a fact-finding team of MPs to Bangladesh to conduct a full investigation into the persecution of the indigenous minority Hindus in Bangladesh and make its report public,” VHP’s joint general secretary Surendra Jain said in a statement accessed by news agency PTI.

Jain also addressed a protest organised by the VHP near the Bangladesh High Commission in the Capital against the recent attacks on Hindus and vandalisation of temples and Durga Puja pandals across several places in Bangladesh. “The government of India does not stand so strongly against the persecution of Hindus in Bangladesh as it does in similar situations in Afghanistan and Pakistan,” Jain was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

RELATED STORIES

“The government of India should act tough and exert all appropriate pulls and pressures on the government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina so that any sort of persecution and discrimination of the indigenous minority Hindus of her country is proactively disallowed,” he further added.

The outfit’s Delhi unit president Kapil Khanna along with Jain called on the Bangladesh High Commissioner and handed a memorandum demanding that the safety and security of Hindu minorities in Bangladesh must be ensured.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
vishwa hindu parishad
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Kerala rain: Toll rises to 42; at least 3.5k families shifted to relief centres

‘We love India…a huge friend’: Israeli PM Bennet after meeting Jaishankar

Why court mentions Rhea, Showik Chakraborty in order denying Aryan Khan's bail

SKM reiterates demand for fair probe into Lakhbir Singh murder
TRENDING TOPICS
India vs Australia
Horoscope Today
Uttarakhand Rains
Gold Price
Abhidhamma Day
T20 World Cup 2021
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP