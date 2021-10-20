Attacks on Hindu minorities: VHP wants MPs to visit Bangladesh, conduct probe

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad on Wednesday demanded that the government send a fact-finding team of Indian parliamentarians to Bangladesh to probe the recent incidents of violence against Hindu community. The outfit said the report should be made public as well.

The VHP asked the Centre to ‘act tough’ and put ‘adequate pressure’ on Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina to ensure that Hindu minorities in Bangladesh do not face persecution, news agency PTI reported.

“The central government should send a fact-finding team of MPs to Bangladesh to conduct a full investigation into the persecution of the indigenous minority Hindus in Bangladesh and make its report public,” VHP’s joint general secretary Surendra Jain said in a statement accessed by news agency PTI.

Jain also addressed a protest organised by the VHP near the Bangladesh High Commission in the Capital against the recent attacks on Hindus and vandalisation of temples and Durga Puja pandals across several places in Bangladesh. “The government of India does not stand so strongly against the persecution of Hindus in Bangladesh as it does in similar situations in Afghanistan and Pakistan,” Jain was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

“The government of India should act tough and exert all appropriate pulls and pressures on the government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina so that any sort of persecution and discrimination of the indigenous minority Hindus of her country is proactively disallowed,” he further added.

The outfit’s Delhi unit president Kapil Khanna along with Jain called on the Bangladesh High Commissioner and handed a memorandum demanding that the safety and security of Hindu minorities in Bangladesh must be ensured.

